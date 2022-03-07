Jessica Simpson Has Big Weekend On HSN, Trump & John Daly Talk Politics, Plus A Punter Runs 4.72 40

Videos by OutKick

Back in the saddle for another strong week of Screencaps after the Charlotte trip

I’ll write in more depth about the Charlotte MLS trip later today, but I hope you guys saw a couple of the big moments from the trip via my social media channels including the crowd handling the national anthem after mic issues for the anthem singer. Let’s call it 75,000 fans — biggest MLS crowd in the history of the league and it’s going to be hard to beat because league stadiums don’t have this capacity — singing the anthem in one of the best sports environments I’ve been in over the years.

As an invited guest of the franchise, I was able to chat with a team official who made it clear they aren’t naive to think they will pack the upper deck of Bank of America Stadium for matches beyond Saturday, but for this one moment, Charlotte was on the soccer map around the world for something good while so much bad went on in Mexican soccer Saturday night.

Immediate observations from the trip:

I’m not a Marriott feather pillow guy. Yes, the amount of liquor consumed Friday night might’ve had something to do with it, but those pillows squish into pancakes. I’ll take a Costco pillow over the Marriott pillow any night of the week. Charlotte has serious staffing issues at restaurants just like the rest of the country. On one of the biggest sports weekends of the year for the city — the Hornets were also playing at home and the Big South Tournament was in town — half-filled restaurants were left turning people away due to a lack of workers. I guess before this weekend, Charlotte had been a masked up city. That sure changed this weekend. There weren’t many to be seen. Hooters across from the Marriott ran out of Busch Light draft Friday night. I had the last one and the gracious bartender told us that it’s not coming back. WHAT? This is insanity. They don’t even have Busch Light bottles in the coolers. By the way, Charlotte loves serving $4 beers before soccer matches. The old school bar area where soccer fans were packed in Saturday was serving $4 bottles as were other bars around the stadium. That was great to see. Hotel bars need to stay open past 11, especially on a Saturday night after the most important soccer match in the city’s history. Downtown Charlotte on a Saturday night is quite a scene. It’s like a Double-A Nashville with the divorce and bachelorette parties mixed in with street racing, street cars, people on the battery-powered scooters. I’ll give downtown Charlotte a solid B+ for people-watching. We were posted up on a patio having drinks outside the Omni Hotel watching the Black Israelites holding a rally while divorce parties Segway’d their way around the city while dodging whacked out people. How many construction projects are going on in downtown Charlotte and by the stadium? 40? 50? Charlotte needs more of a bar scene around the stadium, which I believe owner David Tepper might be working on. Suite access is undefeated just for the bathroom amenities. Bojangles was served up as the suite food Saturday night. I’ll take it.

David Tepper is definitely Team TNML. Those are New Balances & Levi’s. pic.twitter.com/BH8y1FrXG1 — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) March 6, 2022

Charlotte trip recap: This city is going to throw many big soccer parties in the upcoming years. What an environment last night. pic.twitter.com/IWC4kiJ0Ch — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) March 6, 2022

• Brian L. writes:

The first thing I noticed is obviously the ridiculous air Jordan gets here.

The second thing I notice? The Busch sign!

On being a Weekend Warrior

• Indy Daryl had himself a weekend:

I know it’s not technically spring, but we couldn’t pass up the 70-degree weather! So, Mrs. Do Hard Things and I attacked our annual garage cleaning project. I am not sure something says spring is here more than backing out the cars and taking stock of all that has accumulated over the previous 4 months.

Crap that you just don’t want to see? Throw it in the garage. Last year’s gardening pots? Throw ’em in the garage. A box that doesn’t fit in the recycling this week? Throw it in the garage (and accidentally forget about it….). Leaves and dirt galore. So much to clean.

Yet, 4 hours or so later, I feel as though a significant part of “my kingdom” is prepped and ready to attack the coming spring. Tools organized. Garage swept. Mower prepped. Kids’ toys organized and ready for days at home. Garage cleaning is something I dread every year, but by the end of it, man does it feel good.

What’s your annual tradition that gets you ready for spring? You’ve talked about temporary fences, prepping the yard, finding all the lost dog poop, etc., but I was curious if there was one thing in particular? One thing that once you’ve done it, it means spring is here.

SC folks what’s the one thing for you?

####

First of all, great job by Indy Daryl getting the garage in order, something that many of us need to do, but we’re unwilling to show the mess that has developed in our garages over the winter.

As for the annual tradition that gets me ready for spring, it has to be a full-yard analysis, which was performed Sunday before the temporary snow fence installation. Guys, we have multiple garden beds surrounding our patio system which includes two concrete pads and stepping stone paths. The dog has approximately 10 different options for areas that could get her into trouble.

It’s imperative that we create a funneling fence system that will guide her to safety zones that will prevent her from any unnecessary pup moments where she decides to end up muddy and needing a bath while I’m trying to edit Screencaps.

The March rain is here and our sanity is on the line. We must win this battle for the next two months until May rolls around and she can have her yard back.

Up next: Caging the tulips to keep the rabbits from eating my wife’s pet project.

• Louis in Savannah writes:

Hope you are enjoying Charlotte!

I used to go to NE Revolution games all the time, years ago when I was still up that way. MLS games are always a good time.

Beautiful day here in South Georgia, two little league practices knocked out then some heavy yard work.

80 degrees, sunny, and a truck bed full of top soil. Two big helpers (three counting Turbo) having a blast helping daddy.

Even a frosty Busch Latte, well deserved.

Life is good!

DON’T BLINK…

p.s. – try not to be jealous of my massive pool in the background. Lol

####

Two things stand out from the photos Louie sent.

Louie actually uses the bed of his truck which is something rarely seen these days from the truck community. I swear there are 7 million Dodge Rams on the road and approximately 500 of those trucks have seen a healthy topsoil dump in their lifetimes. The kids are smiling while Doing Hard Things. They just love helping dad. They aren’t complaining about mandatory work breaks and how it’s too hot. Those kids are going places.

BTW, have you ever seen a cat interested in top soil day? I haven’t.

Advantage: Dogs.

On including movie references inside an email:

Dan McM. in Indiana writes:

Props to Chris B for hammering out an incredible Raising Arizona reference. What an incredible obscure comedic classic. Right up there with Strange Brew you hoser.

On Mexican vacations coming to an end because the couple has spring work to do in Idaho

• Mike T. and Cindy T. from Idaho are back with new taco photos to get the week rolling. Look at that lime & salsa condiment bar! Grilled onions is an app? Never saw that coming, but it sounds amazing even though I’ve never had it.

Hola Amigo,

Greetings from windy Mazatlan Mexico, where I still had one more taqueria on my list before we head home to Idaho. Taco Wicho in the El Toro barrio of Mazatlan. No beer sales here. It’s a little out of my barrio, so a little extra effort to get there, but well worth it.

Delicious old school place, chopped sirloin and I know you love the Salsas and grilled onions appetizer. Delicious!

Great time in Cerritos beach and Mazatlan, trying to get a little rest.

On homebrewing & being a great neighbor

• Bill L. writes:

Wanted to show you a preview of what my neighbors and I will be enjoying once the TNML starts up again. The attached pictures are from my Friday brew day. I brewed an English Extra Special Bitter and a super hoppy Double Rye IPA.

My kegerator is in the garage and during mowing season its not uncommon for neighbors to grab a pint or a growler fill after they’re finished with their yard chores. They helped me out a ton last year when I was recovering from knee surgery (torn meniscus and stress fracture). Both these beers will be in primary fermentation for two weeks. The IPA gets a couple dry hop additions prior to cooling down, and then they get transferred to kegs and carbonated. They’ll be ready to drink in about 3 weeks or so.

And it all starts with hot water, grain, hops, and yeast. Been brewing for 14 years now, and it’s pretty cool when someone tells me they’d pay for a pint of my beer if it was on tap in a bar.

Hope the trip to Charlotte was fun. Cheers to the rest of Screencaps Nation.

On the goal around here

Don B. in Big Canoe, Georgia (this column has struck a nerve across Georgia; I can’t believe how many readers send emails from that state) writes:

Just a quick note to tell you that your site is the best on the web. Great

content from an awesome community. It is the best 20 minutes of my day.

TNML, BBQ, coaching, patio beers, Yacht Rock, price of lumber …… what a

nice break from all the nonsense going on in the world.

####

Thanks for saying it, Don. I think back to the newspaper columnists of my youth who were required to write about something two, maybe three times, each week and you could tell when they were mailing it in because it paid the bills.

I never wanted it to feel like work, Don. When I began my internet career nearly 15 years ago I told myself the minute it felt like work was the minute I needed to go find a new career. People deserve content that is relatable to their lives and that’s my ‘job’ around here.

I know Screencaps readers have been beaten down by years of being talked down to. Why not just talk like normal people in real life? So far it’s worked, Don.

And I have no plans on stopping now.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. reached $4 on Sunday, a 57-cent increase from a month ago, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupts the global energy market. The all-time high was in July 2008, when the average price hit $4.11.https://t.co/mIVIFvkXXB — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 6, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Trump discussing Russia with John Daly on speaker phone is something else



via nopopsgolf pic.twitter.com/hdy6jbdvvp — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) March 4, 2022

Never have this many DBs run sub-4.40 dashes.



The fastest DB class in #NFLCombine history. pic.twitter.com/9OQ4Ek4lF8 — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

Duke losing by double digits to the Tar Heels in Coach K’s last home game 😊 pic.twitter.com/Dsf0fZa2iA — Uncomfortable Sports Moments (@awkwardsport) March 6, 2022

OFFICIAL: we are banning MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred until the lockout is resolved



an official statement here: pic.twitter.com/uakeO1D2r8 — Bismarck Larks (@bismarcklarks) March 3, 2022

Ticket stub from the inaugural game at @fenwaypark 🎟️



Current Bid: $1,300 pic.twitter.com/bmcQ1wednr — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 5, 2022

That’s what I’m talking about it💪 pic.twitter.com/oKAexQc5Wa — Caddie Network (@CaddieNetwork) March 6, 2022

Do Vegas or do not, there is no try. (h/t @JamesInLasVegas) pic.twitter.com/O8i5VJ986K — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) March 6, 2022

Philadelphia @CBP officers find that intercepting 10,000 smuggled Tramadol tablets is a piece of cake. Literally. The pills were concealed inside a foil container, which was covered in cake. The icing in top? Those pills now can't hurt anyone. Read https://t.co/d6Yv2TS8jl pic.twitter.com/RN3mTA7yCD — CBP Mid-Atlantic (@CBPMidAtlantic) March 4, 2022

The @PlazaLasVegas pool, now Oscar's Steakhouse.



Looking east on Fremont Street, @CircaLasVegas would now be the first casino on the left.



(public domain) pic.twitter.com/bX1YGOtPFT — Vegas Visual (@vegas_visual) March 5, 2022

johnnie's fat boy sign, los angeles, california, 1977 pic.twitter.com/XKo52Sn8G2 — old roadside pics (@oldroadside) March 6, 2022

roy rogers roast beef sign, new orleans, louisiana, 1982 pic.twitter.com/fEYUt2VWLf — old roadside pics (@oldroadside) March 5, 2022

