Adult Film Star Jesse Jane, Oklahoma Sooners Superfan, Dead At 43

Videos by OutKick

Legendary adult film star and Oklahoma Sooners superfan Jesse Jane has passed away at the age of 43.

Jane was found deceased along with her boyfriend during a welfare check at a residence in Moore, Oklahoma, according to TMZ.

It’s not known at this point in time how long the two have been dead from what is believed to be an accidental overdose, and an investigation is underway, according to the same report.

Jesse Jane was an incredibly popular adult film star. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Jesse Jane dead at 43.

Jane was most well-known for being arguably the most famous adult entertainer on the planet for a significant period of time in the 2000s.

She starred in what was the most expensive adult film production in history in the 2005 movie “Pirates.” The movie was so popular they ended up releasing an R-rated cut.

Jane also later starred in the sequel “Pirates II: Stagnetti’s Revenge.”

Jesse Jane starred in “Pirates.” (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

However, Jane was also known for much more than simply being an adult entertainer. She was a HUGE fan of the Oklahoma Sooners.

She lived and breathed for Sooners football, and was open about her fandom for the team. I interviewed her all the way back in 2018 about how she felt the program was trending.

“You know it sucks that we lost. I was bummed, but it was a great game! I believe with Lincoln Riley and our Sooners we have now, and our future prospects, we have a very bright future and I see championships coming our way,” she told me following a loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

Unfortunately, her prediction on Riley didn’t come true as he eventually cut and ran for USC and the Sooners haven’t won a national title since that interview. Jane also famously declared it was “bullsh*t” when Baker Mayfield was briefly benched.

However, there’s no debate about whether or not she was a superfan. Hell, she was probably a bigger college football fan than most people who claim to love the sport.

Jesse Jane at the Digital Playground booth (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Jesse Jane even managed to have mainstream success with a brief appearance on “Entourage” during the Comic Con episode “I Love You Too.”

Never forget her infamous line, “So, what brings you to Dorkapalooza?”

Jesse Jane during 2007 AVN Awards Show – Red Carpet at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Now, the Oklahoma superfan has passed away at the age of 43. It’s a sad situation, and there’s no question her fandom with the Sooners will be missed.