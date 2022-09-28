Former Army Operator Jesse Boettcher Shares Iraq War Stories: American Joyride

Jesse Boettcher joins OutKick’s American Joyride with David Hookstead to discuss his years in the armed forces, meeting George W. Bush, prank wars with other soldiers, women in combat positions and more.

OutKick’s American Joyride with David Hookstead showcases American heroism, celebrates the USA and gives viewers an unparalleled look at some of the most interesting people alive.



Whether it’s Delta Force operators discussing tactical operations in the field, SEAL Team 6 operators breaking down the killing of the world’s worst terrorists or anything in-between, nothing is off limits.