Jerry Jones Slams Dallas Mayor For Suggesting Second Franchise For The City

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson may think the city deserves a second NFL team, but don’t count on Jerry Jones giving a ringing endorsement.

The Cowboys owner is adamant that “America’s Team” is the only brand for Dallas, despite what Johnson thinks. Jones told the Dallas Morning News Wednesday that while he likes the mayor, he is out of his depth.

“Well, I like the mayor,” Jones said. “I like him personally, but he doesn’t have the depth. He doesn’t have the knowledge that others have regarding how unique Dallas is and how we enjoy the interest in the Cowboys. He wouldn’t want to water that down as it relates to Dallas if he knew as much, and has spent as much time in sports as I have.”

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Johnson tweeted in May that he believes Dallas should get a second team, similar to how Los Angeles and New York operate. He went as far to say the city of Dallas would be able to sustain two teams better than Los Angeles and New York.

“We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams,” Johnson wrote. “Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 NFL teams better than LA or NY.”

What makes the Cowboys unique, however, is their brand. And that brand transcends the city of Dallas. Jones said he doubts the NFL would want to water that down by adding another team.

“You can be rest assured that you would not have the NFL supporting another team because of the kind of value that the game and the NFL receives of having [the] Dallas Cowboys as one of its marquee teams and again, logic tells you [the NFL] wouldn’t want to water that down,” Jones said.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.