Jerry Jones Forced To Apologize To Little People Of America After Training Camp Joke

updated 2 Comments

What was intended to be a light-hearted joke has landed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in deep water with Little People of America, or “LPA” — regarded as the largest dwarfism support organization in the world.

The cause for contention stems from a comment Jones made from Cowboys training camp on Tuesday. Speaking with media members, Jones addressed the offseason passing of the team’s longtime Director of College and Pro Scouting, Larry Lacewell.

“Lace held court out here,” Jones said of Lacewell, who passed in May at age 85. “I’m going to get me somebody, a m*****, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us. Look at the practice with us.”

Upon hearing of his comments, the LPA immediately spoke up and demanded an apology from Dallas’ 79-year-old owner.

“M***** is a term that has widely been known to be derogatory for years and should be common knowledge to anyone in the public arena, such as Jerry Jones,” the LPA said in a statement released on their website.

Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick Tyler Smith, center, with coach Mike McCarthy, left, and owner Jerry Jones. (Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse,” added the LPA.” Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable.”

The organization later went on to add: “Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to issue an apology and vow to use appropriate terminology rooted in respect and dignity going forward.”

Jerry Jones
Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys attends training camp at River Ridge Complex on July 24, 2021 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, LPA got their wish and received a public apology from Jones, who stated: “Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize.”

Jones’ Cowboys will be in Oxnard, California for training camp through August 10th.

 

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF

Dallas CowboysFeature postJerry JonesLittle People of America

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here