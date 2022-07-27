Jerry Jones Forced To Apologize To Little People Of America After Training Camp Joke

What was intended to be a light-hearted joke has landed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in deep water with Little People of America, or “LPA” — regarded as the largest dwarfism support organization in the world.

The cause for contention stems from a comment Jones made from Cowboys training camp on Tuesday. Speaking with media members, Jones addressed the offseason passing of the team’s longtime Director of College and Pro Scouting, Larry Lacewell.

“Lace held court out here,” Jones said of Lacewell, who passed in May at age 85. “I’m going to get me somebody, a m*****, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us. Look at the practice with us.”

Special night celebrating ⁦@AStateRedWolves⁩ legend Larry Lacewell. Heard some great stories from those who knew him best including Ray Brown and Jerry Jones. Coach Lacewell impacted so many in a positive way. #WolvesUp pic.twitter.com/A6jrGX9NnT — Jeff Purinton (@JeffPurinton) June 18, 2022

Upon hearing of his comments, the LPA immediately spoke up and demanded an apology from Dallas’ 79-year-old owner.

“M***** is a term that has widely been known to be derogatory for years and should be common knowledge to anyone in the public arena, such as Jerry Jones,” the LPA said in a statement released on their website.

“Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse,” added the LPA.” Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable.”

The organization later went on to add: “Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to issue an apology and vow to use appropriate terminology rooted in respect and dignity going forward.”

On Tuesday evening, LPA got their wish and received a public apology from Jones, who stated: “Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize.”

Jones’ Cowboys will be in Oxnard, California for training camp through August 10th.

