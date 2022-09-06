Football Fans Have No Idea What Jerry Jones’ Latest Nonsensical Comments Mean

Jerry Jones may be the owner of the Dallas Cowboys and have a net worth of $11 billion, but like any other 79-year-old, he says some questionable things at times. Unlike other 79 year olds, he doesn’t make nonsensical comments to the national media practically every day.

Jones’ latest philosophical nonsense came on Tuesday morning when he joined 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. He was asked about his level of optimism for Dallas’ this upcoming season and decided to take an algebraic approach with his answer.

“I have to believe one and one is three,” Jones began. “I can’t operate where one and one is two. Now, we all know it is, physically, but three is where you have to go. You have to have optimism to operate out in the world.”

What kind of Labor Day weekend festivities did the Jones’ get into?

I supposed Jones is right in saying you have to be optimistic to operate in the world, but nobody has a clue what he meant with the ‘one and one is three’ stuff. People probably don’t understand what he’s saying because it quite literally makes no sense.

As they often do, football fans saw Jones’ latest comments about the Cowboys and ran with them. Nobody has any idea what Jones was getting at.

All this time we were told to believe 1+1=2. Man, times have changed. https://t.co/7yFDKR4Jud pic.twitter.com/TuS0W5i88I — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) September 6, 2022

weird jerry jones quotes are on the timeline again, football is SO BACK https://t.co/lhw40RHRwk — keagan (@ksmithhoops) September 6, 2022

I'm so lost, amazed and can't stop laughing at Jerry Jones. https://t.co/PXm1gzogSl — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) September 6, 2022

Jerry Jones been going on "retreats" with Aaron Rodgers this offseason? https://t.co/c22pqlu49F — Benny (Will Blog 4 Food) (@BennyMacBlog) September 6, 2022

The Cowboys open up their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Dallas on Sunday night. Maybe we’ll have answers about Jones’ math comments by then, but let’s not get our hopes up.