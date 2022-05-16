Jerry Jones changed world of sports, Clay Travis

“More power to Jerry” Clay Travis said, as he highlighted Jerry Jones’ leadership and success during his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

The OutKick founder believes Jerry Jones is a genius who’s helped change the world of sports, especially the NFL, adding to its success as a business.

“One of the great all-time moves in the history of sports and business was Jerry Jones’ decision to buy the Dallas Cowboys back in the late 80’s,” the OutKick founder said.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: