Jerry Jones: Release Of Damaging Report On Commanders ‘Stupid’ And ‘Politically Biased’

While everyone in the NFL world has been bashing Washington Commanders’ owner Dan Snyder, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is going to bat for him.

Jones believes the recent report from the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Commanders and Snyder shouldn’t have been made public.

The Cowboys’ owner thinks politics are playing a very big role in the situation.

“First of all, I hope our fans see how politically biased this report is,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday. “This report doesn’t even come out if the Republicans were in Congress. It’s that stupid.”

“My point is there is biasness all the way through. There are stories behind the stories. The facts are that Mr. Snyder’s minority partners really went out a long way to try and make him sell. He ended up buying them out. But a lot of this is that.”

Dan Snyder has been the owner of the Washington Commanders since 1999. (Getty Images)

The report is titled ‘Conduct Detrimental: How the NFL and Washington Commanders covered up decades of sexual misconduct.’ You could have no idea what the Washington Commanders are or who Dan Snyder is and immediately know this is a damning report.

There are plenty of scathing conclusions in the report, but OutKick’s Armando Salguero made note of four of the most damning allegations:

“For more than two decades, employees at the Commanders were subjected to a deeply entrenched toxic work culture under the leadership of Team owner Daniel Snyder. Mr. Snyder, who purchased the team in 1999, permitted and participated in this troubling conduct.” “The Committee’s February 3, 2022, roundtable revealed allegations that Mr. Snyder inappropriately touched former employee Tiffani Johnston at a work dinner and attempted to “aggressively push” her into his limousine until he was stopped by onlookers.” “Brad Baker, a former video production employee, described how Team executives “tasked us with producing a video for Snyder of sexually suggestive footage of cheerleaders, obviously unbeknownst to any of the women involved.” Melanie Coburn, a former cheerleader and marketing employee, stated: “At cheerleader auditions one year, Mr. Snyder ordered the director of the squad to parade the ladies onto the field while he and his friends gawked from his suite through binoculars.”

It was also concluded that Snyder was the source of the email leaks from Jon Gruden to Bruce Allen which led to Gruden resigning as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2021, the same month the House Committee launched its investigation.

As for Jones, his statement about the release of the report being politically motivated aligns with Congressman James Comer (R) of Kentucky.

“From the beginning, Committee Democrats’ so-called ‘investigation’ into the Washington Commanders only served to deliberately target a private organization, gain cheap headlines, and ignore any information that did not align with their predetermined narrative,” Comer explained.

“As I’ve said from the start, the Oversight Committee is not the appropriate venue for this review and this effort is a misuse of resources,” he continued.