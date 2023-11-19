Jerry Jones Announces Jimmy Johnson Will Enter Cowboys Ring Of Honor

Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Johnson will finally be inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Johnson was just the second head coach in Cowboys history — replacing the legendary Tom Landry in 1989. He won two Super Bowls in his five seasons with the franchise and finished with a 44-36 record and a 7-1 postseason mark.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones broke the news to Johnson live during the Fox pregame show on Sunday.

Jerry Jones announces Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the #DallasCowboys Ring of Honor ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2vN9USVUja — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 19, 2023

Johnson will add the Ring of Honor to his long list of accomplishments. In addition to his two Super Bowl rings, the 80 year old has a college football National Championship as head coach at the University of Miami in 1987.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021 and into the Miami Hurricanes’ Ring of Honor earlier this year.

Jimmy Johnson Earns His Spot Among Cowboys’ Greats

And this distinction is a long time coming. At Johnson’s Pro Football HOF induction in Canton, Jones said on national TV that he would eventually put Johnson in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor.

JJ has been waiting patiently ever since.

Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson on why this was the right time to put Jimmy in the Cowboys Ring of Honor pic.twitter.com/Sp57xTyCox — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 19, 2023

“I really thought it was time, and I wanted to do it this year,” Jones said. “As you know, we don’t have a set timeframe of when to do the Ring of Honor. And so, frankly, it just felt right.

“Certainly, there was a little awkwardness that was happening for not doing it that I guess I anticipated, but I really didn’t anticipate it. And so I wouldn’t have wanted that to linger any longer at all.”

Johnson will become the 24th member of the Ring of Honor — joining Dallas legends like Landry, Emmitt Smith, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Tony Dorsett.

Jimmy Johnson’s induction will take place during the Cowboys’ game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 30 at AT&T Stadium.

