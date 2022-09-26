Jerry Jeudy Nukes Shannon Sharpe With Brutal Tweet

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy chose social media violence in a spat with Shannon Sharpe.

Jeudy and his teammates beat the 49ers 11-10 Sunday night, and the former Alabama star fired a nuke in response to some criticism from Sharpe about his lack of catching skills.

“And you be doing all that talking during the season while your breathe be smelling like your ass,” Jeudy fired back when Sharpe tweeted he “can’t catch a FCKING pass.”

Jerry Jeudy did NOT hold back 💀 pic.twitter.com/4fZHOrvFMl — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 26, 2022

Unfortunately, Jeudy ended up backing down and deleting the hilarious and epic tweet. He tweeted a follow-up about being the bigger man.

While he might be the more mature person (up for debate), the fans definitely wanted to see more carnage unfold.

Lmao ima be the bigger man and let him have that lol good win today doe #GoBroncoz — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) September 26, 2022

Jeudy clearly sent a message to the league that he’s not to be messed with. You come at him, you best not miss. If you do take a swing at the Broncos receiver, prepare to take immediate return fire in the worst way possible.

Jerry Jeudy didn’t just respond to Shannon Sharpe. He decapitated his online presence with a single tweet. You don’t bounce back from being accused of having bad breath. You just don’t.

Sharpe might as well just hang it up and go home. He’s cooked.

Jerry Jeudy roasted Shannon Sharpe in a now-deleted tweet. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Keep your head on a swivel when dealing with Jerry Jeudy. He doesn’t tolerate being messed with.