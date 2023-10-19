Jerry Jeudy Says He’s Got No Beef With Steve Smith

Videos by OutKick

Steve Smith’s criticisms of Jerry Jeudy sparked some on-field tension between the NFL Network commentator and Broncos wideout last Thursday.

Jeudy shouted in Smith’s direction over for calling Jeudy average, and Smith retaliated by ripping the ‘bum’ wideout to shreds during the live pre-game broadcast.

Jerry Jeudy Addresses TNF Pre-Game Spat With Steve Smith

One week after the exchange, Jeudy addressed the situation, speaking with the media on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 06: Former Carolina Panthers player Steve Smith #89 talks with the NFL Network during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 34-27. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 1: Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 1, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Jerry Jeudy said the following on his Thursday Night Football confrontation:

“If you came to apologize to me, I would have understand that, and I would have listened to what he had to say. Where I’m from, if somebody talks bad about you, you don’t go to them in person and try to act friendly toward them like you didn’t just talk bad about them.

“I don’t got no hate toward Steve Smith. He’s a good player and all that stuff like that; I just stand on what I stand on, you feel me? If you feel some type of way, keep that same energy when you see me in person.”

Steve Smith’s main point of contention with Jeudy centered on the Broncos wideout’s past trade requests. Jeudy has requested trades out of Denver, which Smith feels is a stretch considering he produces like a WR3 at best.

“I’m sorry I said you were a ‘JAG,’ just a guy, who is an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on that isn’t doing anything,” Smith shared during the Week 6 TNF pre-game show.

He won most of the favor in the reported feud after unleashing his ruthless rant on Jeudy. It was typical for Smith — known for his tough catches and verbal digs.

“And when teams call me and ask if they should trade for you, I would say no, don’t trade for Jerry Jeudy. Because he’s mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically, can he be a wide receiver? He can be a wide receiver. He’s a tier three.”

Steve Smith Sr. just went crazy on Jerry Jeudy 😭 He didn’t hold back! pic.twitter.com/ukBegP6zOQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 12, 2023

