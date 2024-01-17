Jerod Mayo Saves Robert Kraft From Mispronouncing ‘One Of Those Black Names’

Videos by OutKick

It’s a new era in New England, where Jerod Mayo was officially introduced as the next head coach of the Patriots today by longtime owner Robert Kraft.

Mayo, the ex-linebacker who is black, is taking over for Bill Belichick, who is white. Feel like everyone knew that, but I figured I’d include it for context here.

Now, why are those two things important in this discussion?

Well, don’t ask me! Ask Bob Kraft:

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft struggled to pronounce one of Jerod Mayo's brother's names:



What a day in New England! It’s truly a new day at One Patriot Way.

I respect the hell out of Jarod Mayo here, too. Could’ve been a real awkward spot for everyone involved, but he took it in stride and passed his first test as new head coach: don’t piss off your boss.

Feel like that’s new employee 101, right? It was a tough spot here for Robert Kraft, who’s a billion to begin with, and Jerod Mayo swooped right in and saved him. Smart.

Bill Belichick was a content machine for New England, as I wrote last week. Losing him was a tough blow to us in the content game. He was gold from start to finish.

I didn’t know much about Jerod Mayo before this, but if this is what we’re now gonna get up in Foxborough, I think we’re gonna be just fine. Love the attitude right off the bat from Jerod Mayo. Lean into the ‘black names are hard to pronounce’ joke and set the tone early.

If we all laughed at stuff like this instead of trying to make everything so serious, we’d be far better off.

Side note: thank God it was Mayo who said that part and not Bob Kraft. When I first saw the tweet I thought we were in for a very different day.

Instead, all is well. Carry on.