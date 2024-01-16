Jeremy Renner Announces Significant Career Update After Nearly Dying

Videos by OutKick

Jeremy Renner is officially back to work on “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Renner nearly died at the start of 2023 in a horrific and tragic plowing accident. He suffered gruesome injuries after the plow rolled up on him while attempting to protect a family member.

He’s had a long road to recovery, and many fans wondered when he’d be able to get back to cranking out some work.

His “Mayor of Kingstown” co-star Emma Laird indicated at the end of December the pair would be back on set soon, but there’d been no official word from the face of the Paramount+ series.

Jeremy Renner back to work on “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Well, that recently changed when Renner announced on Instagram that he was back to filming the third season of the incredibly dark and gritty show.

“Day one on set … nervous today Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans,” the Hollywood star announced.

You can check out the post below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is awesome news for Renner, his family, everyone involved with the show and all the fans who watch.

Renner went from suffering near-fatal injuries in a plowing accident to being back to filming the hit show just a year later. That’s an incredible comeback.

His eye popped out, skull was exposed and more than 30 bones were broken. The man is incredibly lucky to be alive. There’s really no reason he was other than the fact the people around him sprung into action to stabilize him until he could receive life-saving care.

Jeremy Renner is currently filming “Mayor of Kingstown” season three. (Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +)

Now, production is underway on season three of “Mayor of Kingstown.” That means it will probably be released at some point in late 2024. This year is really shaping up to be great for entertainment. It should be awesome once new episodes drop, and major shoutout to Jeremy Renner for making it back. That’s the kind of comeback you love to see.