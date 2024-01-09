Jeremy Renner Has (Allegedly) Been Fooling Around With Amber Monson, A Neck Tatted Ex-Con Who Is Just Out Of Prison

Videos by OutKick

You can’t really blame Jeremy Renner for living it up after how close he came to dying after suffering 30 broken bones in a January 2023 snowplow accident.

The 53-year-old Marvel action hero is reportedly in quite the relationship with wild thing Amber Monson, a 34-year-old ex-con from Reno who, in 2021, stole a government vehicle and led cops on a high-speed chase. According to Monson’s family members, Renner is sending Monson “d–k pics” and allegedly called her mother and aunt “f–king idiots.”

Jeremy Renner is reportedly in a relationship with former Nevada state peniteniary resident Amber Monson who was charged with SEVEN felonies during a 2021 stolen government vehicle police chase. / Getty Images / Nevada Department of Corrections

Monson, a hairdresser, and Renner reportedly started hooking up at a local bar back in August, according to her brother.

• Movie star who nearly died

• Crazy chick with a record including one incident in 2021 where she racked up SEVEN FELONY charges!

• A crazy chest/neck combo tat

• Possibly jealous family who might be looking for a few bucks from the tabloids

This equals a story made for the OutKick Culture Department. The brother even claims to know that Renner ramped up this relationship into sexual relations and to the point where there was to be a Christmas gathering where Renner’s daughter and parents were going to meet Monson’s family.

The brother says Renner called Monson’s family “f–king idiots” when they couldn’t find the entrance to his property on the day of the Christmas summit.

“It’s kind of out in the boonies where he lives,’ Monson’s brother, Jason Nelms, told DailyMail.com. ‘They’re trying to drive out there and they’re lost, they don’t know where it’s at. It’s dark, the roads are icy and bad.

“They’re calling him up just trying to figure out where he’s at. And at one point he’s like, ”What are you guys, f–king idiots? Do you not have a brain between the three of you?”

“Nasty s–t like that. They said, ”At least come out to the driveway so we can see where you’re at.” He said, ‘No, I’m in my socks, you’re messing up my chill.”’

Nevada Department of Corrections records indicate that Monson entered the prison system in April 2021 for the crazy police chase and faced 24 to 60 months in jail.

“I’m home,” Monson wrote in an Instagram post on July 5, 2023.

Her brother says by August she was involved with Renner.

Look, I’m not an expert on how people should reintegrate into society after doing hard time in the state penitentiary and how men should date after suffering 30 broken bones and nearly dying, but I have worked on the Internet a long time and this has all the ingredients to turn into a real mess.

That said, who am I to judge how a guy lives after so much pain, suffering, and facing death?

Maybe this is the healing process. Perhaps Amber has the right touch.