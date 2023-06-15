Jeremy Clarkson Buys 1,000 Beers For Alpine F1 Team After Monaco Podium

Videos by OutKick

British TV Presenter Jeremy Clarkson is a man of his word.

The former host of Top Gear and now Amazon’s Clarkson’s Farm dropped off some brews at Alpine F1 Team’s headquarters after saying he’d buy them all a pint if they got on the podium in Monaco.

Clarkson tweeted his offer mid-race as Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was trying to hold on to P3 with rain turning the Circuit de Monaco into a Slip ’N Slide brand slip and slide.

Come on @AlpineF1Team I’ll buy you all a pint if you get a podium here. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) May 28, 2023

Siire enough, Ocon held on to the final step on the podium and earned his team a round of brews on Clarkson. Specifically, his own Hawkstone brand of premium British lager.

Well done @AlpineF1Team I owe you many Hawkstones — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) May 28, 2023

Clarkson was true to his word and showed up at the team’s headquarters in Endstone, England ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. Ocon was there too and had his P3 trophy from Monaco on hand as well.

𝙎𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙨𝙖𝙮 he wouldn’t deliver on his Tweet to buy 1,000 beers. And that he wouldn’t turn up on his tractor. All we know is, he’s called @JeremyClarkson! #Alpine pic.twitter.com/MrQcjdQ4yL — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) June 12, 2023

And no, Clarkson wasn’t there to gladhand. He showed up with a tractor lugging cases of beer to dole out to the thirsty Alpine team and staff members.

Just your average Monday at Enstone 🍻#Alpine pic.twitter.com/FFk5BjqBoe — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) June 12, 2023

After that, Clarkson got a tour around the team’s facility, so I guess you could say everyone wins. Although, 1,000 pints of beer is an awful lot.

Alpine will look to continue a string of solid races in which they scored points with both cars. They’ve done that in the last three races, dating back to the Miami Grand Prix at the beginning of May.

