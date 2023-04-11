Five-Star Ohio State Commit Swipes At Miami Fanbase, Shuts Down Hurricanes In Deleted Tweets

Videos by OutKick

Jeremiah Smith is the No. 1-ranked wide receiver in the college football recruiting Class of 2024. The consensus five-star recruit is considered to be the No. 2 overall prospect in his class behind only quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Needless to say, Smith can play. He stands 6-foot-3, 198 pounds and caught 58 passes for 1,073 yards and a eye-popping 20 touchdowns last season, including a tremendous one-handed snag in the Florida state championship.

Yeah, Jeremiah Smith caught that! pic.twitter.com/bEq7W0Rw5M — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) December 9, 2022

Smith hails from Hollywood, Fla. and plays for Chamindade-Madonna Prep. His cousin, Geno Smith, is the starting quarterback for the Seahawks.

And in addition to his on-field athleticism, Smith is also touted for his work ethic and character.

What makes him special is he’s a humble kid. What I mean by that is some kids will become prima donnas, where a kid will get mad and sit out practice. But Jeremiah is constantly working and constantly trying to get better and trying to improve. You can’t say that about everybody, man. He loves to ball. He’s competitive. He wants to be the best. — Chaminade-Madonna Prep head coach Damien Jones, via On3 Sports

Although Smith is from the Sunshine State, he committed to Ohio State back in December. The Buckeyes, led by wide receiver coach Brian Hartline, have a history of landing big-time receivers and if Smith signs, he would be the program’s fifth-best recruit of all-time.

“If” is the key word there.

Smith continues to ensure the fanbase in Columbus that he is locked-in, but there are multiple programs that are still in pursuit. Miami and Florida are working hard to try and flip the five-star pass-catcher, and Florida State also continues to linger in the background.

As Smith should, especially in the NIL era where collectives (*cough cough* John Ruiz) might be able to provide a financial offer that Ohio State cannot, he is keeping his options open.

They’re top schools still because you never know what could happen at Ohio State. Coach Hartline gets fired, coaching changes, coach Hartline might get a job offer in the NFL, he might take it, so I got to keep that relationship open with all the coaches. So I ain’t really going to cut nobody off. — Jeremiah Smith, via BuckeyesNow

Over the course of the last five weeks, Smith has visited Coral Gables, Gainesville and Tallahassee. He may also visit Georgia and USC.

His most recent visit to ‘The U’ was his eighth, since it’s just 30(ish) minutes down the road. It was also his last.

As Smith swung by the Miami campus, Hurricanes fans were overly excited about the possibility of a flip. Many of them talked big talk on Twitter, a lot of which directed toward Ohio State fans.

Smith didn’t like what he saw online and made that abundantly clear in a since-deleted tweet.

When asked about why he continues visit Mario Cristobal’s program, Smith shut it down in another since-deleted tweet. He will not be taking I95 South for college visits any longer.

Smith can first sign with Ohio State — or another program — during the early signing period in December. The latest that he can put ink to paper is in February of 2024. He remains set on playing for the Buckeyes at this point, but stranger things have happened!