Jeopardy Is Facing Criticism For Referencing Gabby Petito’s Murder

Jeopardy is getting slammed on social media after one of the show’s clues referenced the murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.
On Sunday’s “Celebrity Jeopardy,” host Mayim Bialik gave contestants John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton, and Joel Kim Booster the clue. The category’s answers all began with the letter, “A.”
Higgins buzzed in with the correct answer, “Alligator.
LAUNDRIE ADMITTED TO KILLING PETITO
Immediately, people took to social media to condemn the show’s questionable decision.
Petito and Laundrie were on a country-wide road trip when Petito’s body was found near a Wyoming campground.
After a month-long manhunt, Laundrie was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot in a Florida environmental park. A notebook was recovered near his body where he admitted to killing his fiancée.
JEOPARDY CRITICIZED FOR BEING DISRESPECTFUL
I mean this is just a major screw up.
Out of ALL the questions to ask, they went with this one? You’d think SOMEBODY – even Bialik herself would have said something prior to the show airing.
There’s so many different ways to get to the same answer.
Clue: “A crocodile is regularly confused with this reptile.”
Answer: “What is an alligator?”
PLENTY OF REACTION
Many on social media were shocked at Jeopardy’s clue – being so clueless.
Show’s Soul In Question
The Laundrie family is now demanding an apology from the showrunners.
In a statement to TMZ, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino said the following: “The entire Laundrie family is appalled and concurs with all of the comments on social media on how distasteful this was. I believe an apology is due.”
As of now, there has been no statement from Jeopardy or the Petito family.