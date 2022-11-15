Jeopardy Is Facing Criticism For Referencing Gabby Petito’s Murder

Jeopardy is getting slammed on social media after one of the show’s clues referenced the murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

On Sunday’s “Celebrity Jeopardy,” host Mayim Bialik gave contestants John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton, and Joel Kim Booster the clue. The category’s answers all began with the letter, “A.”

Higgins buzzed in with the correct answer, “Alligator.

Brian Laundrie’s killing of Gabby Petito was referenced in Celebrity Jeopardy. (TMZ)

LAUNDRIE ADMITTED TO KILLING PETITO

Immediately, people took to social media to condemn the show’s questionable decision.

Brian Laundrie, who confessed to killing Gabby Petito before committing suicide in Florida, was featured as an answer on Celebrity @Jeopardy last night.



It read, “Brian Laundrie ended his days,” referencing his suicide.



Suicide featured on a *game show.* pic.twitter.com/WecxFhYStl — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) November 15, 2022

Petito and Laundrie were on a country-wide road trip when Petito’s body was found near a Wyoming campground.

After a month-long manhunt, Laundrie was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot in a Florida environmental park. A notebook was recovered near his body where he admitted to killing his fiancée.

JEOPARDY CRITICIZED FOR BEING DISRESPECTFUL

I mean this is just a major screw up.

Out of ALL the questions to ask, they went with this one? You’d think SOMEBODY – even Bialik herself would have said something prior to the show airing.

There’s so many different ways to get to the same answer.

Clue: “A crocodile is regularly confused with this reptile.”

Answer: “What is an alligator?”

Celebrity Jeopardy contestants answered a question regarding Brian Laundrie and the murder of his fiancée Gabby Petito. (ABC: Jeopardy)

PLENTY OF REACTION

Many on social media were shocked at Jeopardy’s clue – being so clueless.

Not celebrity @jeopardy using Brian Laundrie as a clue for alligators.. that’s so distasteful and wrong could’ve used anything else for a clue. — Alline Miranda (@allinemiranda96) November 14, 2022 Jeopardy! was called distasteful on social media.

Shame on you @Jeopardy for letting that question through how utterly disrespectful and disgusting if Alex Trebek were here that stupid question never would’ve made it on TV ever it’s time to shut that show down… — 🧩Judi Howlett (@judiann1971) November 15, 2022

Show’s Soul In Question

You use Brian Laundrie, a guy who murdered poor Gabby Petito, as a clue?



What in the hell is wrong with you? Have you no soul? I can't believe this question got past your lawyers. — Deacon Frost ⚓️🇺🇸 (@Randy7041776) November 14, 2022 Twitter users were not happy with Jeopardy!

The Laundrie family is now demanding an apology from the showrunners.

In a statement to TMZ, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino said the following: “The entire Laundrie family is appalled and concurs with all of the comments on social media on how distasteful this was. I believe an apology is due.”

As of now, there has been no statement from Jeopardy or the Petito family.