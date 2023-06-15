‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Stumped By Lord’s Prayer Clue

Videos by OutKick

Wait, aren’t “Jeopardy” contestants supposed to be well-versed?

The Christian community is fired up over what went down this week on Jeopardy when all three contestants failed to answer a Lord’s Prayer clue and now it has people questioning how smart people cannot possibly know a rather well-known prayer recited by somewhere around two billion Christians.

Let’s step back today and remember exactly how this goes:

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name. Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth, As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses, As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation, But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom, The power, and the glory, For ever and ever.

Amen.

Not one contestant on Jeopardy last night knew the answer to this…..



Not one contestant on Jeopardy last night knew the answer to this…..

Are you waking up yet?

Now, to be fair to the Christians and well-versed people around the world, at the time when the clue came up, Joe Seibert and Laura Blyler Scanland had -$200 and -$400 between then while eventual game-winner Suresh Krishnan had $1,600 banked.

Perhaps they were just nervous over the start of the game.

Is it possible Jeopardy is running out of smart people to play the game? In a June 8 episode featuring Krishnan, contestants left 23 clues unanswered including 16 in “Double Jeopardy!” That was close to an all-time record.

According to Jeopardy researchers, the record for most unanswered clues (24) was set in 2005 during the Ultimate Tournament of Champions.