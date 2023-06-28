Jennifer Lawrence Smells Of Desperation

Videos by OutKick

After weeks of being told by social media that Jennifer Lawrence would be getting naked and having a sex scene in her newest movie, a comedy called “No Hard Feelings,” we now have the actress kissing noted gay Andy Cohen.

You go girl.

“You’ve kissed John Mayer, but you’ve never kissed me,” Lawrence told Cohen on his show “Watch What Happens Live.”

Can you smell the desperation in the air.

[Lawrence’s marketing and social media team]: Go viral! Do it! Please! Our plan is working beautifully…this will be INSANE content…it’ll make all the morning shows…TikTok will LOVVEEE IT.

“I’d love to kiss you – consensually,” Cohen told the actress.

They kissed.

Lawrence asks Cohen if his schlong “moved.”

Her marketing and social media team were giddy. They’re clapping. They see movie ticket dollar signs in their heads. This is good…this is soooooo good.

“Did it do anything?” Lawrence presses Cohen.

“I’m hard as a rock, I’m bone hard,” the host replies.

And that’s how the sausage is made in 2023 when late-night TV has been stripped of its importance because it’s being hosted by three has-beens that America no longer cares about. That means Lawrence and the “No Hard Feelings” advanced media team must seek out people like Cohen to do business with.

This is the state of Hollywood in 2023.

The A-listers who’ve spent years railing about the Black Lives Matter movement — Lawrence was right in the middle of it — and COVID — Lawrence was right in the middle of it telling us that we need to vote at home to stay safe — now want to get back to talking about boning on camera and getting naked for a new movie.

Suddenly, as we’re learning from Lawrence, it’s not cool to talk social politics when trying to sell a movie.

Without a social cause to promote, Lawrence’s publicist knew it was time to go to the sex well to trick an audience who wants desperately to see her boobs — again. It’s not like she’s not been naked in a movie before.

That scene of Jennifer Lawrence naked on the beach in her new movie is LIVING in my head. — greene bean casserole (@bee_kaygee) June 26, 2023

its really not an exaggeration to say that the most edgy part of the movie was the few seconds we saw jennifer lawrence naked, but even that just felt like the "hello fellow kids" of movie scenes.



one scene with nudity makes you forget the movie is less offensive than disney — gus (@trevor96487537) June 26, 2023

If you are on the fence on watching Jennifer Lawrence's New movie, two words: naked bodyslam. You're welcome. — Wes (@wesride) June 25, 2023

As someone who sought out and found the “No Hard Feelings” nude scene on the Internet, let me say that it’s stupid. Yeah, she’s naked. Yeah, it’s dark out.

100% it’s not a funny scene as she’s beating up supposed 20-somethings for stealing her clothes and the clothes of the nerd she’s naked with in the ocean. Do me a favor and don’t waste your money to see this one scene.

“Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’ I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me,” Lawrence told Variety while promoting the movie.

Yeah, I’m supposed to believe that Lawrence’s team was worried about her being naked after she’s been naked in other movies and nerds could just Google “Jennifer Lawrence nude” and find plenty of content.

Good try over the last 10 days. The desperation has been palpable.