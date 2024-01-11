Jennifer Lawrence Kicked Robert De Niro Out Of Her Wedding Reception

Videos by OutKick

Make no mistake about it, Jennifer Lawrence would have definitely taken Robert De Niro out if they were in a real-life ‘Hunger Games,’ together.

Hell, she already did at her wedding!

The Mockingjay and X-Men star recently recalled her wedding day festivities which she says was nothing like she always dreamed it would be.

LAWRENCE AND DE NIRO STARRED IN SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK

“It was super stressful… You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?'” Lawrence recounted to E! News.

And on top of that, you’ve got to deal with an aging Robert DeNiro aimlessly walking around by himself during the reception!

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,’ Lawrence said.

“So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home,'” she continued.

Wow. Kicking out Robert DeNiro from your wedding reception is a power move. But hey, we’ve all been there. We start seeing one of our elderly uncles kind of just meandering off and the next thing you know the chef starts yelling asking why an 80-year-old man is in the kitchen.

DENIRO TOOK THE REDJECTION KINDLY

“He like talked to my parents and was polite – but I was like, ‘Go home…’ and he was nice about it.'”

The thing is, it’s not like Lawrence invited DeNiro to a wedding where he would be the only celebrity at. The guest list also included Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz and even Adele.

You mean to tell me that even Adele wouldn’t go and talk to Robert DeNiro near the meat and cheese table?!

Lawrence went on to say that the reason she sent him home was because, not only was no one talking to him, but that it was also cold. Apparently all those movie millions she’s made couldn’t afford some portable heaters.

Poor Bob.