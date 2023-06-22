Jennifer Lawrence’s Co-Star Describes The Moment He Told Her ‘Let’s F**k’ To Get The Role

Videos by OutKick

Andrew Barth Feldman had a very nerve-racking moment with Jennifer Lawrence while auditioning for “No Hard Feelings.”

The coming of age comedy-drama about a woman hired to bring a young man out of his shell ahead of college is already making waves in the entertainment world.

One of the most notable things about the film is apparently a pretty graphic nude scene on a beach featuring Jennifer Lawrence. The scene isn’t sexual in nature, and is apparently a big fight. Yet, it’s still generating a ton of headlines.

However, that’s not the only sexual thing tied to the film now drawing huge attention.

Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie “No Hard Feelings” is generating a ton of hype.

Feldman revealed during a recent interview with Vanity Fair he had to proposition Lawrence in order to test their chemistry during the audition process.

“One of the last things I did was a chemistry read with her. It was down to me and two other guys. And I was like, I’m going to have to look Jennifer Lawrence in the eyes today and say, ‘Let’s f**k.’ That’s something that I have to do,” Feldman explained.

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the new movie “No Hard Feelings.” (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Well, the moment paid off because he got the role, and his new co-star personally informed him of the good news.

“[Jennifer Lawrence] said, ‘Andrew, I’m so sorry, you’re not going to be able to go back to Harvard this semester,'” Feldman explained when talking about how the star actress delivered the news to him.

Feldman faced a daunting task.

While I haven’t seen the movie yet – and might never – it appears we now know the characters played by Jennifer Lawrence and Feldman might engage in some extracurricular activities. Why else would propositioning her in the script?

Also, I can’t stop thinking about this scene playing out in an episode of “Entourage.” Johnny Drama finally has a shot at a massive role with a leading woman, but must try to proposition her for sex. Turtle is attempting to kneecap and mock him, Vince offers support and E couldn’t be bothered to care as he’s busy dealing with Sloan. Hell, this could be a three episode arc.

In fact, it kind of did happen with the Brooke Shields storyline with Johnny Drama.

Yet, Feldman apparently did it in a fashion the film’s director, Lawrence and producers liked because he landed the role.

Now, was it insanely awkward or smooth? Had to be awkward with Jennifer Lawrence, right? The movie is about a young man who is awkward and strange. If he’d been super smooth dropping the vulgar line, it might not fit.

Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie “No Hard Feelings” faces big expectations. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

“No Hard Feelings” premieres Friday. It should be interesting to see whether or not it lives up to the hype.