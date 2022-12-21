Jenna Bush Definitely Doesn’t Wear Underwear, Her Daughter Confirms

If you didn’t believe Jenna Bush’s declaration that she doesn’t wear underwear, well, her 9-year-old daughter is here to announce that mom’s not lying.

During a Tuesday “Today Show” appearance, Bush’s daughter, Mila, went Adam Schefter and confirmed the news. “She’s is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!” Mila blurted out as cameras were rolling.

You might remember back in November when Jenna’s co-host Hoda Kotb revealed the big Bush secret. Yep, even Hoda knows 40-year-old Jena loves going commando. “I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!” Bush told Kotb. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!”

Mila wasn’t done roasting her mother.

“One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!” the youngster added.

Mila was ready to keep going, but mom was done with the roast. “OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!” she told her daughter before sending her packing.

Jenna Bush likes living the commando lifestyle, but she’s not alone. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Friends of Hudson River Park)

Before you start thinking Jenna Bush is a weirdo, this commando thing isn’t new. In 2014, Glamour reported a staggering 25% of Americans were leaving the house without wearing underwear.

At the time, Gwyneth Paltrow and Amy Adams were big on living the commando lifestyle. Jennifer Lawrence caused panic that same year when she showed up to an Oscars party going full commando.

And then, in 2017, Health.com ran a story on a gynecologist who recommended ditching underwear.

“It’s not good to always have the lady parts locked up,” Donnica Moore, MD, a Chester, New Jersey-based gynecologist told readers. “They need air like all other parts of your body.”

And there you have it. The Sharon Stone / Jenna Bush lifestyle isn’t nearly as strange as you think it is.

Now, let’s find a new storyline “Today Show” producers.