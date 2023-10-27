Jenna Berman Refuses To Let Bikini Season Go By Hitting The Beach

Videos by OutKick

A couple of weeks ago, shortly after the official arrival of fall, it looked as if Jenna Berman was ready to embrace sweater season. She threw a “moods” caption on a couple of sweater pics and appeared to be on her way to picking up all things pumpkin spice.

Unfortunately, for all those looking forward to a strong sweater season from the physician assistant/Instagram model, that didn’t last long. She pumped the brakes on the sweater content as quickly as it appeared that she was embracing it.

The next time she fed the algorithm, Jenna was back in a bikini. Now whether she wasn’t ready to go all in on fall just yet, or simply remembered in South Florida bikini season never has to end, is anyone’s guess.

What we can gather from the evidence provided is that she’s not ready to let bikini season go. On Thursday, Jenna provided some more of that evidence. She on the beach in a bikini, ready for her mom to snap a shot for the gram.

Jenna Berman Makes Her Own Content Rules

Now there’s a strong argument that all of the seasons need to be respected. I get that, but I’m not going to be the one filing any complaints about Jenna refusing to let bikini season go well into October.

I’ll leave that up to someone else with a stronger moral compass than the one I possess. After all, she really just got started cranking out the content a few weeks ago following a fairly quiet summer.

Who wants to be the one to try to put a stop to it? Is she making up for that lost time while priming her feed for the holiday season? Probably. But that’s not a valid reason to me to do anything but recognize it for what it is – good content.

At the end of the day that’s how social media stars make a living. If the content is good then it doesn’t matter what season we’re in.