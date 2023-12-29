Jemele Hill Silent On Dan Campbell And Detroit Lions After Implying He Only Got The Job For Being White

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions are division champions for the first time in 30 years, and Jemele Hill must be furious.

Hill has been a frequent critic of Lions head coach Dan Campbell since he was given the full-time job by Detroit. Why Campbell specifically, you might ask?

Well because he’s white, of course.



Campbell, you see, was only given the opportunity to coach the Lions because he’s white. Whereas, according to Hill’s posts, a black head coach wouldn’t have been hired permanently with his same resume.

Her distaste and race baiting started back in 2021, when she posted a quote tweet of a video of a Campbell press conference with a dismissive “This is who black coaches are losing opportunities to.”

This is who black coaches are losing opportunities to. https://t.co/K2o4aZLJ2Q — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 21, 2021

Hill continued a full *year* later, criticizing Campbell again for getting the Lions job. After he made some aggressive play calls towards the end of a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Hill again questioned the team’s decision making, saying “Team went 3-13-1…still got a job.”

Team went 3-13-1 … still got a job. https://t.co/lwiY8j4pMC pic.twitter.com/zl1zfy9qVc — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022

She went after him again later in 2022, saying “Dan Campbell just had the game that leads to you being fired. The Lions getting dragged by a backup Patriots QB is just inexcusable.”

Dan Campbell just had that game that leads to you being fired. The Lions getting dragged by a backup Patriots QB is just inexcusable. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2022

Gee, wonder why she was so adamant he get fired! Or what she’s saying now!

DETROIT – Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on while playing the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jemele Hill Nails It Again

Campbell certainly has his flaws, but he’s led Detroit to a division title for the first time in 30 years with Jared Goff as his starting quarterback.

For a team that was long the laughingstock of the NFL, it’s unquestionably a notable achievement. Maybe another head coach could have done the same. But there’s no doubt that it makes the team’s decision to hire him a success.

And Jemele Hill is silent. In fact, OutKick reached out to her for comment and never heard back.

At one point, she said that it’s not about whether or not Campbell is a good head coach, it’s that he only got the opportunity because he’s white. But she then proceeded to criticize him as a coach, all the while insinuating his hiring was a mistake because of the results.

And for the record, Campbell’s coaching resume before getting hired was actually fairly extensive. He’d been an interim head coach in 2015, going 5-7 with a very bad Miami Dolphins team. Then he was an assistant head coach and tight ends coach under Sean Payton in New Orleans from 2016-2020.

How much more experience should he have before getting hired? Sure, coaches with similar experience, of all races, don’t get head coaching positions. But to immediately rush to anti-black racism is ridiculous and offensive. Not to mention something that would never be tolerated if it were directed towards a non-white coach.

But all too often, that’s Hill’s only “analysis” or explanation, isn’t it?