Jemele Hill Embarrasses Herself With Attack on Jim Harbaugh’s Pro-Life Stance

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh offended former television host Jemele Hill when he revealed that he supports the pro-life movement.

On Sunday, Harbaugh gave a keynote address at the Plymouth Right to Life dinner, saying he believes in having “the courage to let the unborn be born.”

How dare he voice an opinion that runs afoul to the Jemele Hill types? Hill responded:

This might be a difficult concept for Jim Harbaugh of any anti-choice person to grasp … but if you don’t want an abortion, just don’t get one. Not that hard. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 19, 2022

When she aimed at Harbaugh, she hoped no one of importance would notice her flawed argument. Does this mean people who don’t like guns should simply not buy them?

Hill had planned for the woke sports media or MSNBC types to amplify her tweet and call her smart. Maybe even LeBron James would chime in.

That didn’t happen. In a twist, Hill’s tweet led her to a virtual meeting with BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.

As you’d expect, Jemele Hill was in over her head debating Stuckey. Take a look:

The problem with your totally rock solid logic is that abortion is a legal medical decision that really is nobody’s business but the person involved. I’m not arrogant enough to want to make medical and personal decisions for other women. Some of y’all, not so much. https://t.co/y1d5KjD6a6 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 20, 2022

And really I shouldn’t include the word “medical.” It involves medicine, but it’s not done for medical purposes. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 20, 2022

As a one-trick pony — someone who calls people racist — Hill struggles in debates against people with knowledge about political or societal topics. She lacks the depth to converse.

And while most of her poorly thought-out tweets only draw the attention of people like Tiffany Cross and Rex Chapman, there are moments when her stupidity reaches the rest of society.

These instances include Hill calling Elon Musk unintelligent on Twitter or denouncing all Trump voters as racist, even though her mother voted for him.

Plus, there’s this:

Has Jemele Hill been featured on @DefiantLs yet? If not, well … pic.twitter.com/WIFudweZCy — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) July 20, 2022

You’d think for someone who spends so much time on Twitter — it’s her day job, after all — Hill could at least stop the self-owning.

Something tells us she is not done with Jim Harbaugh or embarrassing herself quite yet.