Jemele Hill Hops On CNN And Calls Aaron Rodgers Stupid, Which Is Rich Given Her History

Jemele Hill, who failed spectacularly at ESPN more times than I can remember, hopped on CNN Tuesday night and called Aaron Rodgers stupid while also saying his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee show resembled something out of Newsmax.

Side note: good to see Hill back on CNN after her illustrious run on CNN+ two years ago!

Anyway, Rodgers is hilariously public enemy No. 1 for the woke mob right now, with totally sane people like Hill and Keith Olbermann — a couple ESPN legends! — taking to Twitter and CNN to show just how appalled they are by his behavior.

Everyone thinks McAfee is toast at ESPN, which I think is sort of silly seeing as he’s bringing more eyeballs to the screen every day and that spells money, and it’s full steam ahead for the mob towards Pat and Rodgers.

Hill hopping on CNN was maybe my favorite, though, because it’s objectively hilarious for her to call anyone stupid.

Roll tape!

Hill further expanded on Aaron Rodgers' claims of being censored by the mainstream media.



"Sir, you are not silenced. People just think a lot of the things that come out of your mouth are stupid." pic.twitter.com/pidCYxlGFU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 10, 2024

Jemele Hill shouldn’t be calling anyone stupid, including Aaron Rodgers

Jemele! Aaron Rodgers may or may not be stupid — he’s definitely a weirdo, but I personally don’t think he’s stupid — but I just don’t think it’s your place to call someone else an idiot. Just my two cents.

OutKick’s Bobby Burack has written about Jemele’s laundry list of failures time and time again — she has a lot, so we had to space them out — so I’ll quickly run through some of the greatest hits.

Not one, but two of her shows at ESPN completely flopped. The brilliant minds over at Bristol once thought it was smart to replace the 6 p.m. SportsCenter — a staple — with Hill and Michael Smith talking culture and politics. Seriously.

The ratings tanked so bad — nearly 40%! — that the show was scrubbed.

Hill then went to Vice and had a show with Cari Champion — another peach — that lasted about as long as a cup of coffee, as did the run at CNN+.

She then parlayed all that success into a book deal last year, which had people lining up outside Books-A-Million days before the release.

Just kidding! Just over 5,000 copies were sold in the first two months, it failed to crack the top 200 on Apple Books, the New York Times, or USA Today, and it lost out to the children’s book Spooky Pookie in the same timeframe a few years earlier.

Side note No. 2: that actually is a pretty good book, for what it’s worth. No shame there, Jemele.

Oh yeah! She also had (has?) a podcast partnership with Spotify, which was nixed late last summer.

Anyway, all that to say Jemele Hill calling Aaron Rodgers dumb is hilarious. He may be a weirdo who likes to get blasted in dark caves every once in a while, but dumb? Eh. I dunno.

Related to absolutely nothing, here’s Jemele Hill last week!