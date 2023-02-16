Jemele Hill Cites Fake, Debunked Post About Nikki Haley Name Change

Videos by OutKick

Struggling author Jemele Juanita Hill tweeted that 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley changed her name to bury her Indian ancestry.

“So why did she change her name then?” Hill tweeted on Thursday above a video in which Haley rejects Biden and Harris’ claim that America is a racist nation.

“Joe and Kamala even say America’s racist … Take it from me, the first minority female governor in history: America is not a racist country,” said Haley.

Hill went for the burn, the “gotcha.” She sought to quash Haley’s assertion that America isn’t racist by saying she white-washed her name to “Nikki” to better appeal to white voters.

Certainly, Hill’s “slay” would have sufficed if not for one glaring issue. It’s not true.

See, Hill cites a years-old Facebook claim that even the most liberal of fact-checkers have debunked.

In 2017, a Facebook post accused Haley of changing her name from “Nimrata Randhawa.” Millions of users shared the post. The not-that-bright, like Jemele, believed it. They shared it.

But as USA Today reported, Haley never changed her name. Rather, she was born Nimarata Nikki Randhaw.

Haley merely goes by her middle name, as many individuals do, including Rihanna, Ashton Kutcher, and Reese Witherspoon.

Hill also says Haley uses her middle name to get ahead in politics. That is also incorrect.

Haley used her middle name as a first name long before she took on a career in politics. In fact, Haley has gone by “Nikki” ever since she was born, USA Today adds.

Racism and politics had nothing to do with the name “Nikki Haley.”

Jemele Hill either lied to her often uninformed followers or was unbeknownst to the truth. Both practices are common for Juanita.

As always, never let the truth get in the way of a good race bait.

Jemele never would. Nor would the one account more overtly anti-white than @JemeleHill: Bishop Talbert Swan.

Twitter did, however, flag The Bishop for his lie about Haley on Thursday:

Elsewhere, CNN host Don Lemon called Nikki past her prime, his view of all women over 40. His words, not ours.

There’s no greater form of misinformation and vitriol than the trio of Jemele Hill, The Swan, and Don Lemon — these characters who purport to fight racism with their racism and ignorance.

Nikki has them shook.

#SayHerName.