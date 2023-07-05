Jemele Hill Added Asian-Americans To Her Ever-Growing List Of ‘White Supremacists’

Videos by OutKick

As OutKick reported Sunday, Jemele Hill implied that an Asian-American woman — who was celebrating the ending of affirmative action since it disproportionately punished prospective Asian college students — was supporting white supremacy.

This, of course, is insane. The woman, who is the mother of an Asian-American daughter, is happy that her child now has a fair opportunity to get into an elite university.

But facts never stop Jemele Hill from playing the WS card. That being, obviously, the “white supremacy” card.

Can’t wait until she reads that you gladly carried the water for white supremacy and stabbed the folks in the back whose people fought diligently for Asian American rights in America. https://t.co/JA1iTp6A6I — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 1, 2023

I knew, intuitively, that Hill is a fan of calling people white supremacists.

After all, the beginning of her downfall at ESPN started with her calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist.

Most people know about this infamous tweet.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

But did you know the list of people and/or groups that Jemele Hill has called white supremacists is as large as it is? Indeed, it is.

Let’s dive in.

There is a massive list of people and groups that Jemele Hill has called (or implied) “white supremacists”

To no one’s surprise, Jemele Hill believes that the entire Republican Party engages in white supremacy.

And while you can certainly criticize black ppl for supporting Dems, the other side has done nothing but endorse/promote white supremacy — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Lest you think she only believes it’s Republicans, rest assured that she believes the entire country is just one big pot of white supremacy.

It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 3, 2021

Technically, that tweet covers everyone. So we could just stop there. But it’s more fun to keep diving into just how often Hill likes to throw around “white supremacy” on Twitter.

Let’s make sure we note that Hill doesn’t just think current Americans are white supremacists. It’s everyone. Even those who fought World War II to bring down the Nazis — who were literal white supremacists — because they attempted to eradicate Jewish people from the planet.

The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, that several states have enacted laws that allow motorists immunity if they hit protestors with their cars, is about this country’s addiction to maintaining white supremacy at all costs. It’s on brand, and in line with who America always has been. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 19, 2021

Some of the more obvious groups have been targets of Hill’s white supremacy accusations. Obviously, the police.

Watch this all the way to the end and then imagine if those arrested were black or Muslim.



And yes, there’s a white supremacy problem in the police department. Has been for a long time.



(H/t @AaronParseghian)



pic.twitter.com/52ulDVKZpU — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2020

We’ve been told repeatedly that there is a huge white supremacy problem in law enforcement. There are people whose job it is to secure the Capitol who sympathize and empathize with the Trump mob. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 6, 2021

And white people, of course.

Keep in mind that many celebrities have been speaking about Chicago gun violence for years. It’s not their fault that the only time white people want to bring up Chicago gun violence is when they want to deflect from their own complicity in racism and white supremacy. https://t.co/RPLmwDyPKX pic.twitter.com/VpCmN3ibYw — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 24, 2023

More specifically, white women.

In case you were ever naive and silly enough to think ending abortion is about something other than a massive power grab … also, these white women who gleefully participate in upholding patriarchy and white supremacy aren’t as protected as they think. https://t.co/dWVf0d4Frd — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 5, 2022

Also, gun owners.

We don’t need that. We actually never needed it. We knew the damage and most accepted the cost. When y’all realize this entire addiction to guns is rooted in white supremacy — protecting yourself from “others” and imaginary fears — y’all will finally get it. But I’m not hopeful. https://t.co/bj1mcPvWkM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 25, 2022

White pastors and “white churches,” too.

Meanwhile, a legion of white pastors and churches are using their pulpit to straight up teach white supremacy 101 and this Black pastor is worried about … hair length. https://t.co/v1KhutsiCR — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 6, 2022

Lest you believe that Hill reserves her claims only for America, fear not! The country of Greece is also a white supremacist.

Highly encourage you to watch Master’s piece on Giannis, which aired Thursday night on TNT. White supremacy is a global issue and it is heartbreaking that Giannis still must face this kind of racism from his home country. https://t.co/yU8TvVM1ID — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 24, 2020

So is Russia and the rest of planet Earth.

In fairness, this conflict IS a problem for black people here in America. This is very much about global white supremacy. The Republicans here want to model exactly what Putin has done. They want an authoritarian state like Russia, so we can’t afford not to care — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2022

But then there are some very specific accusations of white supremacy.

There was a former Patriots draft pick who’s a white supremacist, according to Jemele Hill.

Patriots kicker is a white supremacist. My bad, he tends to like white supremacist things. Carry on, nothing to see here. https://t.co/CQE0S7LKO8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2020

Democratic senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin.

This is so on brand for this country. Record number of black voters show up to save this democracy, only for white supremacy to be upheld by a cowardly, power-hungry white dude. @Sen_JoeManchin is a clown. https://t.co/fCMuyoLer3 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 6, 2021

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

If white supremacy were a sound, it would be Mitch McConnell’s voice — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2021

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham.

Shorter version: @LindseyGrahamSC wants to harness the “magic” of white supremacy. https://t.co/gaVE8obVEL — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 8, 2021

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It’s simple: @mtgreenee is a threat to her colleagues, and a danger to the American public. She’s a racist, a bigot, and the @GOP is too gutless to denounce this woman.



Cancel culture isn’t real. But white supremacy sure as hell is. https://t.co/8vjb4IdXFE — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 30, 2021

Psychologist Jordan Peterson.

Seahawks can’t claim ignorance. He’s on record as believing that women have never been oppressed, and white privilege is a lie. He uses fancy academic words to dress up the fact that he’s a misogynist white supremacist. Thanks for playing, Seattle Seahawks. https://t.co/yTA8ESaC7j — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 29, 2018

Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Better headline: WHITE SUPREMACIST, WHITE SUPREMACISTS https://t.co/s2YjlNPFVD — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 21, 2019

Also, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

I’m outraged by the news that @MSNBC is ending @TiffanyDCross’ brilliant show #CrossConnection. It’s the highest-rated weekend show. Tiffany’s departure looks even funnier in the light because it comes after she rightly criticized white supremacist poster boy Tucker Carlson. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 4, 2022

A video game character.

One that also includes a character with a white supremacist manifesto https://t.co/8HBGAsNUAk — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 4, 2019

And the list doesn’t end there

OK, so that’s a lot to take in, obviously. None of it should surprise you at this point, if you know anything about Jemele Hill.

The list of different people and groups that Jemele Hill has labeled as white supremacists is incredibly long and grows almost daily. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images for Cashmere Agency)

But she’s nothing if not sometimes full of surprises. And, believe it or not, she’s got a few surprises for you.

This article started with an accusation that Asians are white supremacists. But, so too are Hispanic people.

Unfortunately you don’t have the range to understand that voting for a Hispanic woman doesn’t mean you’re any less of a White supremacist because people of color uphold white a supremacy all the time. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 16, 2022

Ah, so “people of color” are also white supremacists. That’s an interesting one. But she drills down on another group of white supremacists: black people.

Just as women sometimes carry the water for misogyny and the patriarchy, Black people have definitely done the same for white supremacy. You’re stuck on the faces. I’m looking at the system and why it was created. https://t.co/010GROq6aK — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 27, 2023

So, if you put the pieces together: Jemele Hill thinks every human being on the planet is a white supremacist.

Which means Jemele Hill must, deep down, believe that she herself is a white supremacist.

Now that’s a tweet that she should send out!