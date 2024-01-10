Insane Video Shows ‘Jellyfish’ UFO That Couldn’t Be Shot Down, Was Invisible On Night Vision: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

A truly shocking UFO video has been released, and it’s one of the craziest the public has ever seen.

As most OutKick readers know, the topic of UFOs and aliens hasn’t just grown on this site over the past year, but has blown up across the country.

The situation hit a boiling point when whistleblower David Grusch testified in front of Congress non-human biologics have been recovered from crashed crafts and implied people have possibly been murdered to cover up the truth.

It’s been off to the races since then, and that now includes a stunning video of “The Jellyfish.”

Mind-blowing “Jellyfish” UFO video released.

Journalist Jeremy Corbell – arguably the leading UFO reporter in the world – released video of “The Jellyfish” being filmed over an American military site in Iraq in 2018.

The object almost looks like a droid from a “Star Wars” movie and appears to change its heat signature multiple times throughout the video.

Furthermore, Corbell claims a weapon’s targeting system wasn’t able to lock onto “The Jellyfish,” and perhaps most stunning, it couldn’t be seen on night vision. It was only able to be picked up on thermal.

🚨 New UFO Footage: “The Jellyfish”



In 2018, the U.S. military captured footage in Iraq over a sensitive facility. The object was designated as “UAP” by U.S. Intelligence.



Jeremy Corbell obtained & released this video. He identified direct eyewitnesses that corroborated that… pic.twitter.com/Dv8tvm4fKq — UAP James (@UAPJames) January 9, 2024

What is the truth behind “The Jellyfish” video?

Generally speaking, I’m able to offer a theory or two about what a UFO video might be. I have no theories for what this could be.

It’s been floated it’s a possible smudge on the weapon platform’s targeting system, but I find that very hard to believe for a couple reasons.

The object moves to different positions on the lens, its heat signature appears to change and if it was a smudge, switching from thermal to night vision shouldn’t make any difference. The smudge should still be there on a night vision setting, but it couldn’t be seen other than on thermal, Corbell reported.

It also reportedly dropped into the water before coming out. How would a smudge do that? The answer is it couldn’t.

This video isn’t just mind-boggling, it has me coming up completely blank in terms of a normal explanation.

It’s worth noting America has some drone technology that can become kind of invisible by mirroring its surroundings. However, it looks absolutely nothing like the object in this UFO video.

The fact a weapons system wasn’t able to lock on is very disturbing. Are we to believe the American military isn’t capable of shooting down low-flying objects? If that’s the case, then the USA has a major problem on its hands.

