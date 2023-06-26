Jeffrey Katzenberg Tells Joe Biden To Embrace Being An Old Man Likes He’s Mick Jagger

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden turns 81 in November. His age is an obvious hindrance to his performance in office, from his routine stumbles to his inability to complete a coherent sentence.

Yet movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg encourages Biden to embrace his status as an elderly figure.

The Wall St. Journal reports the following:

“[Katzenberg] has joined with other advisers in counseling President Biden to ‘own’ his age and turn it into an asset, according to people familiar with the conversations. If Harrison Ford, 80 years old, can star in a new Indiana Jones movie and the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, who turns 80 next month, can strut around a stadium stage, Katzenberg says, then Biden should lean into his longevity as a sign of wisdom and experience while offering a sense of humor about it.”

Sure, there are outliers at the age of 80. There are 80-year-olds who can lean into their longevity and impress those around them with their ability to dismiss the number attached to their surname.

Age consumes everyone differently.

Mick Jagger is proof of that. But so is Biden.

Recently, Stephen A. Smith declared 80 too old to be president. We disagreed.

There are several 80 year olds with minds still sharp. Some of them still move around quite well. Others can still walk up the stairs without assistance.

Then there are 80-year-olds like this:

"End of quote.”



The teleprompter got Biden again.



pic.twitter.com/iyz8oxSSkw — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 26, 2023

What is the secret of Biden's repeated fall?

#Biden pic.twitter.com/YaJpHD7nf2 — علي لامي (@Ali_BinLami) June 19, 2023

So, no, Katzenberg, Biden should not lean into his age. And that has nothing to do with being 80. It’s how 80 has hit Joe Biden.

For those wondering why a film producer is advising the president anyway, Katzenberg has become an influential outside adviser over the last few months.

Biden welcomed his input as someone to bring an outsider perspective. Katzenberg will also serve as one of seven national co-chairs of Biden’s 2024 campaign.

He is the only one who doesn’t hold elected office.

The WSJ adds that Katzenberg’s role is “still evolving.” Specifically, he is expected to help raise as much as $2 billion for the campaign with top minds in technology, social media and messaging strategies.

“[Katzenberg] is determined, and the thing about Jeffrey is there’s just no version that he takes no for an answer,” George Clooney said in the interview. “Jeffrey will call, and I will help.”

Katzenberg is also determined to re-elect Joe Biden.

No, that should not make you reconsider your fandom for Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon — all of which he oversaw.

But if you do, and it’s because of his backing of Joe Biden, we wouldn’t fault you.