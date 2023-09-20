UTSA Coach Says You Can’t Do Fun Stuff Like Hammer Beers And Rip Cigs Anymore

Videos by OutKick

UTSA coach Jeff Traylor might have the early leader for quote of the year in college football.

The Roadrunners are 1-2 and have a matchup against Tennessee this weekend. The Volunteers are a heavy favorite, and will almost certainly roll UTSA coming off a loss against Florida.

However, Traylor’s winning when it comes to the media, and dropped a truly great comment when talking about how times have changed in the USA.

Jeff Traylor says kickers and punters can’t drink beer and smoke cigarettes anymore like they used to. Will it be the quote of the year in college football? (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

His biggest issue? Kickers and punters no longer exercise their God-given freedom to rip cigs and crush beers.

“Back in the day they just smoked cigarettes and drank beers, all the kickers and punters did. But I know you can’t do that anymore in America. Can’t do any of that fun stuff,” Traylor told the media earlier in the week when talking about punters and kickers, according to Rocky Top Insider reporter Ryan Schumbert.

Listening to UTSA coach Jeff Traylor's presser and the man is electric.



On kickers and punters: "Back in the day they just smoked cigarettes and drank beers, all the kickers and punters did. But I know you can't do that anymore in America. Can't do any of that fun stuff." — Ryan Schumpert (@rschump00) September 18, 2023

Jeff Traylor wants people to get back to crushing beers and smoking cigs.

Admittedly, I don’t know a ton about Jeff Traylor, but I can already tell he’s my kind of guy. This is a guy you want to party with.

He’s out here talking about how people no longer delete beers and fire up heaters because people “can’t do any of that fun stuff” anymore.

Is this college football or Charlie ranting from “Always Sunny”? It’s getting a bit hard to tell.

Traylor’s overall premise is also not incorrect. Former Chiefs QB Len Dawson famously smoked a cigarette at halftime of the first ever Super Bowl.

There would probably be entire segments on woke ESPN dedicated to analyzing and crushing anyone who tried that today.

Crack a beer during a game and you’d probably get suspended. Has America lost its edge? I don’t want to speculate, but it seems like it’s a question worth asking after Traylor’s comments.

This is Chiefs QB and HOFer Len Dawson smoking a cigarette and drinking a Fresca at halftime of SB I. You’re welcome pic.twitter.com/16CF3pP9Wo — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 16, 2020

There was a time in this country where you could do pretty much anything at any time without people caring. Social media changed that, and people have certainly gotten softer.

Is getting back to ripping heaters and shotgunning beers the way to get back on the right path? It might be worth a shot. After all, it’s always a bad time to be a cold beer whenever college football is on TV.

Bad day to be a cold beer. pic.twitter.com/XJVJL2J6Fx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2023

Let’s hope Jeff Traylor keeps sharing his opinions because this guy is awesome. Keep the quotes coming!