Black Hawk Down War Vet Jeff Struecker: ‘My Faith Gave Me The Sense Of Peace’ During War

Jeff Struecker fought in Black Hawk Down and shared his story on OutKick’s American Joyride with David Hookstead.

When it came to finding a sense of peace during war, Struecker said he leaned on his faith.

“My faith gave me the sense of peace — it let me focus on the enemy and on my men. I didn’t have to worry about myself. I’ve resigned myself to what’s going to happen to me next, now I can focus on keeping my men alive.”

