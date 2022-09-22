Keeping peace sometimes means killing the guys that would destroy peace for others.

Jeff Struecker fought in Black Hawk Down and joined OutKick’s American Joyride with David Hookstead to discuss his intense war stories.

The full interview can be seen here.

Whether it’s Delta Force operators discussing tactical operations in the field, SEAL Team 6 operators breaking down the killing of the world’s worst terrorists or anything in-between, nothing is off limits.