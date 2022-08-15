Jeff Passan’s Wife Once Told Him ‘Stop Being A P—y’ And Break Some News

Jeff Passan breaks Major League Baseball news for ESPN, but sometimes he needs a little motivation.

And by motivation, I mean some tough, TOUGH, love from his wife.

Talking to the New York Post, Passan recalled a “seminal” moment during the MLB Winter Meetings 10 years ago.

Passan was apparently dreading the week because he wasn’t good at breaking news. His wife asked why and Passan didn’t have an answer.

Evidently, that ain’t good enough for the missus!

“I didn’t have a great answer. I think the thing I said was, ‘It’s really hard,'” Passan said. “Her response was, “Well, then stop being a p—y and go do it.”

Okeedokee!

If that doesn’t get some fire in your belly, I don’t know what will.

“That sort of emasculation hits hard,” Passan admitted. “I listened to her. I focused on it. I prioritized it.”

Ya think?!

Imagine feeling down about your job, going to your wife for some comfort – maybe a hug, maybe a, ‘It’ll be OK, sweetie’ – and instead getting THAT response?

That’s next level stuff, and you better be able to come through after hearing that. If my wife dropped that bomb on me, I’d be hammering my rolodex (that’s right) for every single source I could find.

And if you don’t come home from those Winter Meetings with at least one scoop, you may as well call it a day, because Mrs. Passan ain’t staying married to a loser.

Put up or shut up, Jeff!