Jeff Gladney Reportedly Was Speeding At Time Of Fatal Car Accident

New details have been released on the tragic death of Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, who passed away in a car accident on the morning of Memorial Day.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said that two people — a male and female — were found dead in an overturned white vehicle around 2:30 a.m., per TMZ Sports. The white car is believed to have been Gladney’s, who was allegedly speeding at the time he clipped another vehicle from behind. It’s unclear how fast Gladney was going at the time of the accident.

The other vehicle had two occupants, both who were uninjured.

Gladney, 25, was the Vikings’ 2020 first-round pick out of TCU. He started all 16 games for Minnesota in the 2020 season, racking up 81 tackles and one forced fumble. Gladney was released by the Vikings in the summer of 2021, however, after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend. As a result, Gladney sat out the entirety of the 2021 season.

After being found not guilty of the charges, Gladney signed with the Cardinals this past March. The Cardinals released the following statement on his passing.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the statement reads. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

The Vikings also released a statement on the passing of Gladney.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney,” the statement reads. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”

