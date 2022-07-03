Jeff Bezos Shuts Down Biden’s Gas Prices Tweet: ‘Straight Misdirection Or A Deep Misunderstanding’

President Joe Biden took to social media Saturday to send a “message” to companies running gas stations and setting gas prices, but was quickly met with critism.

Biden tweeted: “My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril.



Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2022

Hours later, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted that the President was misleading the public or said Biden lacked a “basic” understanding of the forces that actually drive prices.

Jeff Bezos Shuts Down Joe Biden’s Finger-Pointing Tweet On Gas Prices. Photos via Getty.

“Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this,” Bezos tweeted Saturday evening. “It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

Bezos wasn’t the only one to criticize the President’s tweet.

Comedian Tim Young also called out Biden in a reply to the tweet, saying it is complete “bullsh*t.”

“Even the person who wrote this tweet knows it’s complete bullsh*t and gas stations don’t control what they ultimately can charge,” Young wrote. “People aren’t this stupid.”

Even the person who wrote this tweet knows it's complete bullshit and gas stations don't control what they ultimately can charge.



People aren't this stupid. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 2, 2022

Fox Business reports that Bezos has emerged as an unlikely critic of the Biden administration as the President continues to try and pin the blame for record-high gas prices on anything ahead of the midterms election.

“We see through your scam,” the Libertarian Party wrote.

You know as well as everyone that the Federal Reserve actually sets the prices – through rampant inflation. When 40% of the dollars in the world was printed in one year, inflation sets in and prices skyrocket.



Just yesterday you were blaming Putin.



We see through your scam. — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) July 2, 2022

Over the past year, the outlet reports Biden has blamed former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans, Russia and its ongoing war with Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, oil production companies, and now even gas stations as gas prices are the highest ever recorded in U.S. history.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to Bezos’ tweet:

“Oil prices have dropped by about $15 over the past month,” she said, “but prices at the pump have barely come down. That’s not ‘basic market dynamics.’ It’s a market that is failing the American consumer.”