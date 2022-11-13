Jeff Bezos Cuts Dolly Parton $100 Million Check To Give To Charity

What do you give someone who already has a net worth estimated at around $350 million and her own amusement park? Well, if you’re Jeff Bezos, you cut her a check for a cool $100 million to give to charity.

Country music legend Dolly Parton is the latest recipient of billionaire and penis-rocketeer Jeff Bezos’ Courage and Civility Award.

This honor comes with a $100 million donation courtesy of Bezos that the recipient can dole out to whichever charities they wish.

Previous recipients include chef José Andres and CNN windbag Van Jones.

So, as you can see, Parton is in rare company.

Parton accepted the award from the richest man-on-the-planet-not-named-Elon-Musk himself and his partner Lauren Sanchez.

We’ve just announced a new Courage and Civility award recipient — @DollyParton, who leads with her heart, and will put this $100 million award to great use helping so many people. She joins prior awardees, @VanJones68 and @Chefjoseandres. Congrats, Dolly! pic.twitter.com/dzTuoGVp3G — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 12, 2022

Bezos talked about the “Jolene” singer’s philanthropic and charitable endeavors before bringing her onstage.

“What she’s done for kids, literacy and so many other things is just incredible,” he said.

“Did you say $100 million?” Parton said upon hopping on stage to accept the award.

“When people are in a position to help, you should help. I know that I’ve always said I try to put my money where my heart is and I think you do the same thing,” she said. “I will do my best to do good things with this money.”

There’s no doubt the brand-new Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will find a good home for that money.

