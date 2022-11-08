Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z Dine Together in LA Amid Washington Commanders Bid

Speculation around Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z bidding on the Washington Commanders continues to grow.

Over the weekend, new reports essentially confirmed that the two billionaires would be making a combined bid:

Then on Monday, TMZ reported that Bezos and Jay-Z dined together in Los Angeles for over two hours.

Hilariously, the restaurant they went to is normally closed on Mondays, but the owner opened especially for them.

It’s good to be rich.

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos addresses the audience during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez dropped hints about the subject of the dinner, posting a photo with a caption reading, “are you ready for some…”

TMZ also reported that Snyder is supposedly looking for over $7 billion for the franchise, which would shatter previous records.

Earlier in 2022, the Denver Broncos sold for $4.6 billion.

While Bezos and Jay-Z certainly have the cash and celebrity factor to make a competitive bid, there certainly will be other interested parties.

Kevin Durant has been named as someone with interest in joining the bidding war. Although the $7 billion price tag might keep some parties away.

Bezos to Complete Deal Quickly?

There’s also been indications that the NFL and Snyder would like to finish the process quickly. Fox’s Jay Glazer reported that both parties are hoping the process will be complete within six months.

The Bezos bid might be submitted as early as January, although it’s unclear how many others will be ready that soon.

Jerry Jones has speculated that Snyder might only sell a minority stake, although that’s since been contradicted.

The dinner in Los Angeles seems to indicate that the two parties are serious about their partnership. And if reports are to be believed, we might have official confirmation of their intentions sooner rather than later.