Jedd Fisch’s Words Come Back To Haunt Him After Taking Washington Job

Some recent comments from Jedd Fisch have resurfaced, and it’s a tough look after he took the Washington job.

The former Arizona coach was hired by the Huskies to run the football program after Kalen DeBoer jumped ship to replace Nick Saban at Alabama.

It’s a great hire, and Fisch reportedly got the bag at nearly $8 million annually. However, not everyone is happy a recent interview he did with Jim Rome is making waves for all the wrong reasons.

Per @BruceFeldmanCFB, Jedd Fisch’s contract with Washington is a seven-year deal averaging out to $7.75 million per season. — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) January 14, 2024

“Yeah, you know, it is and I appreciate you asking. I think right now we’re just working through semantics to get this deal done. I think we’re very, very close. We want to be done here very soon and we want to be a part of this program for a long time,” Fisch responded when asked by Rome about his future at Arizona during an interview that happened literally less than two weeks ago.

He further added, “We’ve got 18 out of 22 returning starters next year. So, I have no interest in going anywhere. I have a lot of interest in seeing if we can get to that CFP. There’s 12 teams in it next year, and I would love to have our team be a part of it.”

You can listen to his full comments below, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"I have no interest in going anywhere.



I have a lot of interest in seeing if we can get to that CFP."



.@CoachJeddFisch says he's close to an extension that will keep him at Arizona. pic.twitter.com/EI2r4dCG9i — Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 4, 2024

Fisch made a classic mistake.

“I have no interest in going anywhere.”

This is a classic example of a coach’s words coming back to bite him in the butt. There are plenty of examples of coaches vowing to never leave, and then that’s exactly what happens.

There’s no better example in football history than Nick Saban promising he wouldn’t leave to coach Alabama.

Saban won six national titles with the Crimson Tide before retiring, and Dolphins fans have never forgotten.

Now, Fisch’s old comments are all over the web after he took the Washington job. How close was this alleged Arizona extension to getting done if he left less than two weeks later to secure a bank vault with the Huskies?

Don’t hate the player. Hate the game. Washington is a much better football program, and is paying him $7.75 million annually. A lot of people would cut and run for the same kind of deal.

The Washington Huskies hired Jedd Fisch to replace Kalen DeBoer. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

Fisch just probably really regrets claiming he wasn’t going anywhere. Coaches keep making this mistake, and it’s never not funny. Good news is Fisch can cry himself to sleep on a bed of money. That should ease the pain of his comments resurfacing. Let me know your thoughts on the hire at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.