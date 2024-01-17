Jedd Fisch Dances Around Question About His Future At Washington After Big Mistake At Arizona

Videos by OutKick

Jedd Fisch is learning that it’s sometimes best to say as little as possible when it comes to discussing future plans.

The Washington Huskies hired Fisch away from Arizona after Kalen DeBoer cut and ran to become Nick Saban’s replacement at Alabama.

Fisch had a solid run with the Wildcats, and had the team chugging along in year there. Arizona finished 10-3 this past year, which is a great record for a program of its stature.

Now, he’s running the Wildcats, but he doesn’t seem interested in making any concrete proclamations about what comes next.

“Right, well, that’s always a problem right. You can’t be right, you can’t be wrong, whatever you say. That comment is always going to be made. ‘Is it a destination job,'” Fisch responded, in part, when asked if he plans on sticking around long-term in Seattle.

Jedd Fisch is changing his tune when it comes to discussing his future.

Now, let’s compare Fisch’s recent comments to what he said in early January when talking to Jim Rome about his future at Arizona.

He told Rome the following when asked if he was sticking around in Tucson:

Yeah, you know, it is and I appreciate you asking. I think right now we’re just working through semantics to get this deal done. I think we’re very, very close. We want to be done here very soon and we want to be a part of this program for a long time…We’ve got 18 out of 22 returning starters next year. So, I have no interest in going anywhere. I have a lot of interest in seeing if we can get to that CFP. There’s 12 teams in it next year, and I would love to have our team be a part of it.

He was gone less than two weeks later, and he’s now the head coach at Washington. Leaving less than two weeks later sure does have a bit of a different frame on “I have no interest in going anywhere.”

Sometimes in life, the less you say, the better. Don’t give more information than you have to, and that’s especially true when it comes to college football jobs. The coaching landscape is changing at a pace I’m not sure anyone envisioned.

Nick Saban retiring cost three different P5 teams their coaches. Saban left Alabama, Kalen DeBoer left Washington to replace him and Fisch went to Seattle to replace DeBoer.

The new coach of the Huskies is also reportedly making nearly $8 million a year. Don’t hate the player. Hate the game. He now has the bag.

We’ll wait and see how Fisch works out in Seattle, but that’s a hell of a lot different response than what he told Rome earlier in the month. Welcome to the new reality of college football. Loyalty can quickly change. Let me know what you think about Jedd Fisch going to Washington at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.