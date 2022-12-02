Arizona Makes Incredibly Smart Move With The Program’s Coach

Jedd Fisch isn’t leaving the Arizona Wildcats.

The Wildcats announced Thursday that Fisch and the program have reached an extension running through the 2027 season. Arizona finished the season 5-7.

Salary details weren’t released, but Fisch earned less than $2 million in base salary in 2022. You can bet he got himself a raise.

Arizona extends Jedd Fisch. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Was the extension justified?

It might be hard to swallow extending a coach who just went 5-7 and is 6-18 in his career in Tucson. However, this is the correct move from the Wildcats.

Fisch inherited a disaster when Arizona hired him. The roster was comically bad and the program was in a state of chaos when he took over.

However, there’s been clear improvement. He went 1-11 in 2021 and went 5-7 in year two. Clearly, things are moving in the right direction.

Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch earns an extension. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The team also managed to beat a very good UCLA team and also got a victory over rival Arizona State. There’s plenty to be optimistic about as Fisch tries to rebuild the PAC-12 program.

Given the fact expectations aren’t exactly sky high at Arizona, his job security should be fine as long as he continues to steadily improve every single season.

Jeff Fisch earns an extension after 5-7 season. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He already earned four more wins in year two. If he manages to make a bowl in year three, fans will have plenty to smile about.