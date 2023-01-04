Jazz, Kings Trade (Potential) Game-Winning Shots In Unbelievable Finish

This could have been one of the greatest endings to an NBA game … ever.

In an incredible start to 2023 for the NBA (Giannis’ 55 points, Donovan Mitchell’s 71), fans were treated to another timeless contest, this time between the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings. This game essentially had two endings.

The first came when Kings star guard De’Aaron Fox sped down the lane against Lauri Markannen with less than five seconds left to hit a go-ahead layup.

Sacramento took a two-point lead (117-115) with less than HALF a second left on the clock.

The night appeared over right there and then for the Utah Jazz.

Having to cover the span of the court for a game-tying or winning shot, Utah forward Jarred Vanderbilt threw a Hail Mary down to Markannen, who touch-passed the ball from three at the hoop, which hit nylon.

Vivint Arena got loud as the optics made it appear like Markannen got the shot off on time.

However, upon replay, the ball was still in Markannen’s hands — nullifying one of the greatest potential game-winning shots in recent memory.

Markannen’s ascending season was a perfect setup for the jaw-dropping moment on Tuesday — playing like an All-Star after being traded by the Cavs in the Donovan Mitchell trade. The 7-foot shooter out of Finland has been maintaining eye-popping averages this season: 23.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three. He put up 36 points against the Jazz.

De’Aaron was the true star of the night: scoring 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to elevate the Kings to a tight victory.

Kings left Vivint with the W and the Sacramento staple that is the Victory Beam lit up the downtown sky.