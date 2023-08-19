Jaylen Brown Sent Thank You Notes To Media Members Who Helped Him Land Record Supermax Deal With Celtics

Videos by OutKick

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was feeling thankful after landing the richest deal in NBA history, and he knew exactly who to thank.

He broke out some stationary and sent out some thank you notes to members of the media.

Last month, Brown signed a 5-year $304 million supermax deal. According to The New York Post, one of the criteria for a supermax deal is to be named to the All NBA team in the most recent season, or two in the last three years.

The 26-year-old out of Cal was named to the All NBA second team this past season, which made him eligible for a supermax deal, and that was all thanks to members of the media who voted for him.

He was well aware of this. Brown sent personalized thank you notes to the media members who voted for him.

One such person, The Denver Post‘s Mike Singer, shared his note on X (remember when it was called Twitter? Those were the days…).

Brown thanked journalists for their vote and acknowledged the weight their votes have whether they like it or not.

Classy note arrived today from @FCHWPO @JGlushon.



No media member asked for their vote to carry enormous weight re. All-NBA. Cool of him to acknowledge that. pic.twitter.com/0FOVCWmnvC — Mike Singer (@msinger) August 18, 2023

“I recognize the power and weight of the current system of All-NBA voting and the impact it has on players like me in the current NBA,” Brown wrote. “I also recognize that it is not something any journalists like yourself signed up for.

“Nonetheless, I know you took the time to consider all worthy candidates, and appreciate your vote. Wishing you and your family all the best this upcoming off-season and thank you again.”

That’s a classy move from Brown.

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will look to follow up a solid 2022-23 season. Last season, the team reached the Easter Conference Final.

