Jaylen Brown Knocks Rudy ‘The StifleTower’ Gobert With Monster Dunk

Few things spark joy, like a clean poster dunk. Basketball fans witnessed a monster dunk Monday during the Boston Celtics’ visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown sent C’s fans leaping off their seats after delivering an obliterating dunk on three-time NBA DPOY Rudy Gobert.

The dunk was vicious. So were the reactions. Down went the “StifleTower.”

Brown kept the Celtics’ electric momentum going strong. Coming into Monday’s matchup, the Celtics enjoyed an undefeated 5-0 record to start the year.

These star-worthy plays are expected of Brown, a $300 million supermax player as of this recent offseason. Jaylen Brown is credited as a capable two-way player. He provides stiff defense against opposing wing players and can hit from mid-to-far range while still attacking the basket (if he’s not dribbling left).

The 3-2 Timberwolves have a shot at a statement win against Boston. With Gobert, FIBA star Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota aims to live up to the expectations of its skilled roster that frequently sputters on offense.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 06: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics goes up for a shot while Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends in the second quarter at Target Center on November 06, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. . (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)