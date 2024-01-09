Jaylen Brown Calls For Investigation Into Officials After Final Seconds Against Pacers Turns Into A Ref Show

Videos by OutKick

The contest between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers on Monday night was an absolute thriller but unfortunately turned into a referee show in the closing seconds. The Pacers, at home, benefitted from the whistle while the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown in particular, got the wrong side of the controversial calls.

Tied at 131 with three seconds remaining in the game, Brown went up for a jumper on what could have stood as the game-winner. Initially, a foul was called after he was hit on the head by Pacers guard Buddy Hield just before releasing the ball.

Indiana elected to challenge the foul call, and somehow the referees decided to overturn it.

During the replay, you can clearly see Hield catch Brown in the head with his arm.

after review, this was somewhat surprisingly ruled **not** a shooting foul pic.twitter.com/qlubzPtUp3 — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) January 9, 2024

Brown was asked about the foul call being overturned and said there needs to be an investigation into the referees of the game.

“I think he obviously hit me in the head. I think we definitely need to do some investigation. That’s all I’m going to say. I think that was an obvious one,” Brown explained.

While Brown not getting a whistle was egregious, things went from bad to worse for Boston just seconds later.

With 0.1 seconds remaining and the game still tied, Ben Mathurin tossed up a game-winning attempt and drew a whistle from Kristaps Porzingis. All the Celtics’ big man could do was laugh at the situation before Mathurin made two of his three free throws to hand Indiana a win.

Celtics fouled the Pacers on the final play 😱 Kristaps Porziņģis couldn’t believe the call pic.twitter.com/zqDCPpa29E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2024

The Celtics and Pacers will square off one more time during the regular season and could very well meet up with each other again in the NBA Playoffs. It’s a safe bet Boston will have revenge on its mind after the bizarre scenes that unfolded on the road on Monday night.