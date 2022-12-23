LSU QB Jayden Daniels Announces Future Plans

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is sticking around.

After a very successful season with the Tigers, the dual-threat QB has decided he’s not had enough of college football just yet.

“This has been an amazing ride and honestly, I am not ready to get off just yet. That is why it is important that I announce I am returning for the 2023 season to fulfill the goal of an LSU Tiger and bring our fans another championship,” Daniels announced Thursday.

Jayden Daniels sticking around is great news for LSU.

The Tigers exceeded all expectations in Brian Kelly’s first season. Anyone who says otherwise is simply lying to you.

Not many people expected Kelly to turn around LSU in year one, but that’s exactly what he did. The Tigers made the SEC title game and are 9-4 going into the team’s bowl game against Purdue.

Jayden Daniels returning to LSU in 2023. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Jayden Daniels is a huge reason why LSU has had so much success. Solid QB play is a must for any team hoping to compete at a high level at the college level.

Daniels threw for 2,774 yards, 16 touchdowns, only three interceptions and completed 68.5% of his passes. He was also a nightmare on the ground for defenses. He ran for 818 yards and 11 TDs.

Without Jayden Daniels, there’s simply no way LSU has the year the program did.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels announces he’s returning. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Now, he’s committed to suiting up in 2023 for another ride with the Tigers in Baton Rouge. This is great news for LSU players and fans.