Stan Van Gundy wasn’t impressed by Jay Williams openly campaigning for the Georgetown basketball job.

The Hoyas are one of the worst teams in major college basketball and currently sitting at 5-13. Patrick Ewing’s seat is scorching hot, and there’s little doubt his time at his alma mater is nearing an end.

Will Georgetown fire Patrick Ewing? (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Wednesday, Williams tweeted that coaching the Hoyas “has always been a dream job,” and the former NBA coach didn’t like that at all.

“Shouldn’t be campaigning for a job that isn’t open. Have some integrity,” Van Gundy fired back.

Shouldn’t be campaigning for a job that isn’t open. Have some integrity. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 11, 2023

Was this shot at Jay Williams justified?

All things considered, Van Gundy should probably take a breath and relax. There was definitely no need to tweet at Jay Williams that he needs “some integrity.”

Who does Stan Van Gundy think he is that he’s out here policing the Twitter streets? Hell, why would anyone even care about his opinion?

Patrick Ewing is a grown man. He’s 60. Does anyone really believe that he doesn’t know he’s coaching for his job every time he takes the court? He’s not a little kid who needs to be protected.

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing is on the hot seat. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Also, Jay Williams didn’t call for Patrick Ewing to be fired. He simply stated that it’s a dream job – which could come open at literally any moment.

It’d be one thing if he tweeted Patrick Ewing should be fired ASAP so he could be hired. That’s not what he did.

Jay Williams expresses interest in the Georgetown job. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images).

People on social media are the softest people out there, and Van Gundy’s response is proof of that fact. Lighten up and have some fun. There’s no need to be tweeting about “integrity.” It’s Twitter. Relax.