Jay Leno Suffers Serious Injuries In Motorcycle Accident

Jay Leno suffered significant injuries during a motorcycle accident more than a week ago.

The legendary late night host suffered serious burns to his body back in November, and he now managed to follow that up by getting in a wreck with his motorcycle.

“That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps … I’m okay, I’m working. I’m working this weekend,” Leno said during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal when talking about the burns and motorcycle accident.

Jay Leno suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Leno further explained, “So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.

He revealed the accident occurred January 17 when he was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle that had a gas leak, according to the same interview.

Jay Leno got in a motorcycle accident in mid-January. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jay Leno has been on a tough run.

It’s clearly been a rough few months for Leno. First, he suffered serious burns after a fire involving one of his vehicles. Leno is known for being a major car collector.

Now, he suffered a serious motorcycle accident that left him with broken ribs, cracked kneecaps and a broken collarbone.

The man just can’t catch a break.

Jay Leno reveals injuries from motorcycle accident. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Fortunately, it sounds like Leno is going to be okay and he’s already back to working again. Hopefully, he finds a way to avoid further accidents. Leno is a hilarious guy, and fans definitely don’t need to see him continue to get banged up.