Jay Leno is retiring from political jokes.

He explained his decision in an interview with Piers Morgan on Fox Nation last week:

“I just stopped doing politics in my act altogether because—you know, when I did ‘The Tonight Show,’ the idea was you make fun of both sides equally.”

Leno complained that today’s culture doesn’t allow comedians to jab both sides of the aisle.

“Now you’ve gotta take a side and people are angry if you don’t and I find that when I start to tell a political joke, they want to know the punch line before, is this for or against, you know,” said Leno. “So, I just stopped doing it because I just want people to come and laugh and have a good time. That’s the idea of doing a comedy show.”

Unfortunately, Leno is right.

At large, Americans seek humor by way of affirmation. They are more likely to stay mad at a comedian for a joke about their side than forgive them for a joke about the opposition.

There are a few comedians who don’t care. Dave Chappelle and Bill Maher do not worry about who their bits offend.

But Chappelle and Maher are in the minority.

Most comedians and talk show hosts have accepted the politicization of comedy and zeroed in on one side.

You rarely, if ever, hear Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, or Jimmy Kimmel jeer the wrong side. They wouldn’t dare.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JANUARY 21: Jay Leno attends 2th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards at NATPE 2015 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on January 21, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

And while Leno, 72, has the means — $700 million net worth — to scoff at critics, we don’t begrudge him for avoiding politics on stage.

Not every public figure has to succumb to political pressure and pick a side.

Political talking points have infested culture to such a degree that Americans have minimal options to turn to for an escape.

Partisans have overrun sports, music, film, comedy, and literature.

The left and right have their respective comedians. That’s great.

What about the people who want to laugh and not think about DC, Congress, the border, race, and crime?

They matter too.

Jay Leno understands that. And hopes to be of service.