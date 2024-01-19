Jay Gruden Nukes RGIII, Deletes Killshot Tweet As Former Washington Coach-Player Feud Escalates

Videos by OutKick

The feud between Jay Gruden and Robert Griffin III appears to be going nuclear.

The former Washington QB and his old NFL coach have been trading shots ever since RGIII responded to a joke Gruden tweeted about apologizing for if he ever put a QB through what the Eagles are doing with Jalen Hurts.

RGIII, who played for Gruden in Washington upon entering the NFL, responded with “Say WHATTTT???” appearing to join in on the humor.

However, the tone of the X exchange got a bit tense when Gruden suggested RGIII wasn’t prepared and the former QB fired back by suggesting his old coach was the one not prepared.

You are right. We didn’t have a good enough staff. Sorry. Hope all is well with ya. — Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) January 16, 2024

Well, the situation is escalating on the DEFCON scale and things hit a boiling point Thursday night. RGIII released a video alleging Jay Gruden forced him into a press conference where he had to criticize his teammates.

Gruden didn’t like that at all, and suggested there could be much more dirty laundry that could be aired.

I’m not playing any games, I’m retired.

You have a free invite to come on the show and discuss. Face to face.

I know where all your bodies are buried Jay. Don’t play with me. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 19, 2024

Jay Gruden destroys RGIII.

At some point, Gruden decided to authorize a nuclear strike, opened the nuclear football (no pun intended) and hit the big red button with one hell of a tweet.

“You weren’t good enough. Kirk was better. Cleveland didn’t want you. Baltimore did [sic] either. Quit blaming me,” Gruden tweeted at RGIII.

Unfortunately for Jay Gruden, he didn’t want to stand by the tweet and later deleted it. Too bad tweets are like missile strikes. There’s no calling them back once the send button is smashed.

Screenshots are forever.

Jay Gruden went from deleting promising careers to deleting tweets pic.twitter.com/uEnJhkPUwG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 19, 2024

If you’re going to go in for a brutal shot, you might as well make it a killshot. Those are the rules of social media. Show no mercy. It’s like when I decided to just end Keith Olbermann.

The only difference is I didn’t decide to delete my tweet. It’s still up and I’m standing by it.

Keith, you're 64 with no family who loves you, your career crashed during the Obama administration and you now scream into an iPhone camera.



I'm 31 with a major role at a massive media company, own a real estate company and I'm not lonely and isolated like you.



Good luck! https://t.co/rbrKlAY8Oz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2024

Telling the former second overall pick in the draft no teams wanted him and that he wasn’t as good as Kirk Cousins is simply brutal.

How does anyone come back from that? RGIII played for the Browns and Ravens after leaving Washington, and didn’t move the needle with either franchise.

Gruden shoved the knife in and twisted it in ruthless fashion.

Jay Gruden and RGIII continue to beef on social media. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The biggest question is why did Gruden decide to delete the tweet? Again, if you’re going to authorize a strike of his nature, you can’t call it back. You have to stick with it.

Instead, Gruden deleted it and it’s currently one of the top trends on X. Deleting a killshot tweet accomplishes absolutely nothing.

You have to stand by it.

Jay Gruden deletes tweet destroying RGIII. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The biggest question now is where this chaos goes from here. Something tells me this feud is officially at the point of no return. That’s bad for the two of them, but great for the content game!